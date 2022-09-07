Read full article on original website
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Mariposa. and northeastern Madera Counties through 100 PM PDT... At 1213 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm. near Yosemite South Entrance, moving northwest at 30 mph.
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
Why growth of California's Mosquito Fire slowed down on Friday
California's Mosquito Fire burning in the Tahoe National Forest 60 miles northeast of Sacramento finally slowed down on Friday.
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire
As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
Apocalyptic skies appear over Tahoe as Mosquito Fire pumps out smoke
Smoke from California's Mosquito Fire near Foresthill flooded communities east of Sacramento on Thursday afternoon, resulting in hazardous air quality.
Over 11,000 evacuated as Calif. Mosquito Fire activity expected to increase
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
TravelSkills 09-07-22 As water levels drop in Calif.’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns — and it’s all visible from the shore, or accessible by boat. Welcome to the re-emergence of Whiskey Flat: one of the wildest, most storied, tragedy-laden places to ever come out of the Old West and the Gold Rush era.
California faces weather threats from fires to floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
'All bets are off' as California's wildfire season enters danger zone
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a relatively calm start to the wildfire season, California is bracing for things to get much, much worse. A blistering heat wave and deepening drought have left California tinder dry weeks before the arrival of seasonal hot winds that can quickly whip a spark into overwhelming flames. One utility has already said it may need to cut power to 50,000 Southern California homes and businesses to prevent fires. Such factors are converging to set up the state for a return of the massive blazes, choking smoke and fire deaths that have tormented the region in recent years.
Central Coast man found dead after seeking aid for girlfriend during heat wave
His girlfriend suffered from heat exhaustion during a hike.
Woman fatally stabbed on California street before bystanders
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — A man stabbed and killed a woman Thursday on the street outside her Northern California apartment in front of bystanders, authorities said, and a suspect was arrested near the crime scene. Local media reported that the woman was beheaded by a sword in the...
Northern California deputy charged in killings of couple
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy was charged Friday in the killings of a husband and wife who were shot inside their home, prosecutors said. Prosecutors charged Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, with two counts of murder and with the special circumstance of avoiding lawful arrest after he fled the Dublin home of Benison and Maria Tran, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.
Late-game defensive stands key Cal's 20-14 win over UNLV
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaydn Ott scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air, and California’s defense stiffened late to lead the Bears to a 20-14 victory over UNLV on Saturday. Cal (2-0) made three fourth-down stops in the second half, including a fourth...
Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
