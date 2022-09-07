ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Cycling-Roglic abandons Vuelta before stage 17

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic has pulled out of the Vuelta following a crash on Tuesday, his Jumbo Visma team said.

"Unfortunately, Primoz Roglic will not be at the start of stage 17 as a consequence of yesterday’s crash," the Dutch outfit said on Twitter.

Slovenia's Roglic, bidding for a fourth successive overall victory, was second overall behind Belgian Remco Evenepoel.

He crashed heavily in the finale on Tuesday after launching a powerful attack.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

