Cheers! Swirlery Wine Bar celebrates seven years in SoDo

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
"Wine is food," says advanced sommelier and Swirlery Wine Bar owner Melissa McAvoy. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

New Jersey native Melissa J. McAvoy came to Orlando 24 years ago to study horticulture at Valencia College. It is a field she’s happily distilled into a focused specialty, bringing the fruits of vitis vinifera to an ever-appreciative and growing customer base at her SoDo shop: Swirlery Wine Bar .

The beloved local will celebrate its seventh anniversary Sept. 10 with a day-long soiree featuring a Grand Tasting ($25), light bites, music and camaraderie as guests toast a small business people love for its convivial vibe and dedication to wine education.

“Having a business in SoDo is delightfully fulfilling,” says McAvoy, who in 2013, having worked in restaurants since the age of 10, accepted that the hospitality industry was her passion and purpose. “The introductory course with the Court of Master Sommeliers and classes at Disney sent me down the rabbit hole of wine.”

She’s yet to emerge, having achieved Level 3 Advanced status, just one designation shy of Master. Women in the wine industry are growing at a rapid pace and, says McAvoy, who was the only woman at her advanced tasting sessions, Orlando’s local scene supports that.

“Does our scene need more diversity? Always!,” she says, but adds she has always had a spot at the table. “It takes dedication and almost a touch of insanity to achieve advanced certifications.”

Said insanity has paid off.

“We are always so grateful! We have the best, kindest and most diverse patrons at Swirlery.”

Neighborhood leaders love the vibe, too.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Melissa and Swirlery celebrating seven fantastic years,” says Misty M. Heath, Executive Director, SoDo Main Street District. “Melissa’s wine expertise in a relaxed setting is the quintessential SoDo hangout. There’s something for everyone to love and discover at Swirlery, and it’s so much fun to hang out and taste what treasures will be uncorked each time I visit.”

New people are always discovering this charming little nook, which ranked among the Critic’s Picks for Best Wine Bar in the 2022 Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards. McAvoy says many are local, but guests from all over Central Florida find them.

“We run a blind tasting group every Tuesday to help wine geeks learn about the nuances of wine,” she says. “All levels are welcome.”

Swirlery hosts tastings and classes on Thursdays, as well. Check the calendar on the shop’s website for events upcoming.

Of course, if you’re looking to check them out sooner, you could do worse than this Saturday’s anniversary celebration.

TIckets for the 30-plus wine Grand Tasting (2-4 p.m.) are $25 and available at the door or in advance via Eventbrite ( eventbrite.com/e/swirlery-7-year-anniversary-tickets-411964626287) . The rest of the party, which goes to 11 p.m., will feature light bites and goodies from Anna’s Empanadas along with music from DJs Andrez and Funkbaby.

More info: Swirlery Wine Bar, 1508 E. Michigan St. in Orlando, 407-270-6300; swirlery.com

Want to reach out? Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group or follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

