Take away the plane crash and Randy Moss, and you’ll find that Marshall actually has a pretty nice history of team success. It’s won 13 conference championships and a couple of national titles at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Now, you can add an upset win over Notre Dame in South Bend to that history. The folks in Huntington will be celebrating this until the wee hours of the morning.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 23 MINUTES AGO