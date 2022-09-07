ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
addictedtovacation.com

The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa celebrates Welcoming Week 2022

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is celebrating Welcoming Week 2022, a nationwide celebration that brings immigrants, refugees and longtime residents together to affirm the importance of unity and inclusivity, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18. “We are working to make Tulsa a city of opportunity for...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso edges Broken Arrow 27-26 in Patriot Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — This year's Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl, Patriarch Blankenship got the edge in the quarterfinals rematch. Owasso got on the board first and led 14-10 at the half. The second half saw the two teams battle it out, with Broken Arrow marching down the field in...
OWASSO, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

Semi rollover causing traffic delays on Creek Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck rolled over and is causing a partial lane closure on the Creek Turnpike, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. The semi rolled near the Riverside exit heading eastbound. Crews began working to clean the wreck around 2 p.m. Friday, but troopers say they believe it...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OSU Fire Service Training to receive first new truck in over 90 years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State University's Fire Service Training program will receive a new orange fire truck. This is their first new truck in over 90 years and will be utilized for training purposes. The new truck, built by Pierce Fire Apparatus Manufacturing at their Florida manufacturing...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

OHP releases Labor Day 2022 weekend traffic statistics

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer Eric Foster released traffic stop data from Labor Day weekend. He said the agency conducted 2020 traffic stops statewide over the weekend. OHP saw 1136 speed violations and 177 seatbelt violations, he said. Troopers also stopped 46 drivers who were under...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL

Union blows out Jenks for Backyard Bowl win

TULSA, Okla. — For the 1st time since 2019, Union knocked off their rival Jenks. The Redhawks dominated the Trojans at home, winning the Backyard Bowl 38-3 in a statement win.
JENKS, OK
KTUL

22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTUL

Jenks students pay tribute to 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Twenty-one years ago, America made a promise never to forget and Jenks students are helping us keep it. They're marking the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks with 2,977 flags. One for each person who died. The student council and the Jenks Young Americans...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

New psychiatric hospital could be built in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said there are plans to build a new psychiatric hospital in downtown Tulsa. It's a $70 million project, with $38 million coming from ARPA funds. "What's exciting about this is the fact that we are bringing...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bridge construction begins on Muskogee highway, locals are conflicted on the progress

MUSKOGEE. Okla. — Bridge construction is underway on US-62 in Muskogee, and people in the area have mixed feelings. The major project will replace the East and Westbound bridges over the Arkansas River and the bridges over 55th Street. Oklahoma Department of Transportation Spokesperson Brenda Perry Clark said this needed to happen because these areas are “functionally obsolete.”
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Sapulpa knocks off Bartlesville at home

SAPULPA, Okla. — It took all four quarters, but Sapulpa held off a late Bartlesville rally to win 27-21. The Chieftains and Bruins have played a number of close games in recent years, and the 2022 version was no different.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

The Tulsa Ballet talks about their 15th anniversary of their Studio K theater

FOR TICKETS CALL THE BOX OFFICE AT 918-749-6006 OR ORDER ONLINE AT. TULSA BALLET IS ALSO HOLDING AUDITIONS FOR CHILDREN’S ROLES IN THE NUTCRACKER. THAT STARTS TONIGHT FROM 5:45 – 7:45 PM AND AGAIN SATURDAY FROM 2 – 4 AT THE TULSA BALLET'S CENTER FOR DANCE EDUCATION AT 1212 E. 45TH PL. CHILDREN AGES 6 – 17 ARE INVITED TO AUDITION FOR VARIOUS ROLES INCLUDING BABY HAWKS, MICE, SOLDIERS, ANGELS, PARTY SCENE CHILDREN AND MORE. THERE IS AN AUDITION FEE OF $20.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

McIntosh County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The McIntosh County Sheriff's Department is searching for 16-year-old Samantha Anderson. Anderson was last seen at Checotah Park in Checotah on Aug. 31. She has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5-foot-4-inches tall. Anderson is also known to go by "Parker." If anyone has any...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy