Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Oklahoma Co. seeking deregistration of web domain allegedly impersonating state employees
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners is looking to get a domain deregistered. According to the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners, a company in Arizona, Namecheap Inc., registered the domain, "oklahomacounty.net," while the Oklahoma County website is "oklahomacounty.org." The board of commissioners says by use...
Oklahoma Daily
City of Norman files brief in attempt to block approval of ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects
The City of Norman has filed a brief on Tuesday opposing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s request that the Oklahoma Supreme Court approve a $500 million bond issue supporting ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects. Announced on Feb. 22, ACCESS Oklahoma is a 15-year, $5 billion infrastructure project that aims to update...
News On 6
Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher
Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority offering extensions due to outage
If you have been trying to renew your medical marijuana license, you may have been having some trouble.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Gov. Stitt joins Edmond residents at Memorial Stair Climb and 5k
EDMOND (KOKH) - Governor Stitt joined Edmond Police on Saturday at Edmond's second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5k. The free event was held at the Edmond North High School football stadium. Participants had their choice of a stair climb on the bleachers with the Edmond Fire Department, or a 5K run/walk on the track with the Edmond Police Department.
KTUL
Annual Sooner Stand Down offering services to low income, homeless United States Veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of local veterans are receiving care and supplies during at the Annual Sooner Stand Down. This is the first stand down event held in two years. Some veterans say they need simple help, like getting a haircut or seeing a dentist. Others say they...
“It was strange”: Oklahoma County Bomb squad investigating suspicious boxes in Bethany
Early Friday morning, the Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was called to a 7-Eleven gas station at 7959 NW 23rd in Bethany to investigate after four boxes that were found taped together with wires showing.
As school Universal Free Lunch Program ends, obstacles return
After the universal free lunch program for schools instituted to help with pandemic recovery ends, obstacles for parents and kids increase. The post As school Universal Free Lunch Program ends, obstacles return appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Foster parents battle tribe over custody of “tribal” baby
A custody tug-of-war is unfolding in Canadian County between a couple, who has been fostering a little boy, and a Native American tribe.
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
KOCO
Trooper retiring from OHP leaves behind history that will live forever
OKLAHOMA CITY — A trooper retiring from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is saying goodbye, but the history she leaves behind will live forever. Lateka Alexander was the first and remained the only Black woman on the force. She is working to grow that legacy through recruiting. "It’s still a...
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police look into unsolved case from 2021
Oklahoma City police are looking into an unsolved case from 2021.On Thursday, Oklahoma City police said they need help investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 20, 2021.At 9:50 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Northwest 80th Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim who had been shot multiple times.The victim was transported to OU Medical Center, where he later died.Authorities said there were several people in the house when the shooting occurred. Investigators are trying to piece together the events that led up to the homicide.Police reposted the case details to their Facebook page, requesting help solving the homicide. They ask if you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or on their website.
Oklahoma City police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Authorities say they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Oklahoma City.
OKC Grandmother Accused Of Killing Granddaughter Accepts Lawyer To Defend Her
An Oklahoma City grandmother accused of killing her toddler granddaughter has decided not to represent herself in her upcoming murder trial. In July, Becky Vreeland asked a Cleveland County judge to allow her to act as her own attorney. According to the DA, in court Wednesday Vreeland changed her mind.
‘I’ve Just Had Enough’: Lindsay Residents Experiencing Skyrocketing Utility Bills
Residents in Lindsay are raising concerns about their increased utility bills. News 9 spoke to a group of residents who said they don’t see why their bills should be increasing as much as they have been. “I've just had enough,” Lindsay resident Devon Herrod said. “There's (sic) older people...
Oklahoma participants needed for mosquito-borne illness vaccine trial
Scientists are searching for a solution to a mosquito-borne illness and you could be a part of it.
Police officer gets rid of surprise houseguest at Stillwater Airbnb
STILLWATER, Okla. — A guest staying at a Stillwater Airbnb got quite the wake up call when they went to make breakfast this week. The guest came face-to face with a python, the Stillwater Police Department posted on Facebook. Stillwater Police Sgt. Cluck responded to the snake call on...
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
okcfox.com
Woman finds hidden cameras in Northwest Oklahoma City Airbnb
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police filed a search warrant for a NW OKC Airbnb after a woman found hidden cameras all over the bedroom and bathroom area of her room. Police say a woman was intending to stay at the Air BnB for the weekend of Aug. 5.
Comments / 4