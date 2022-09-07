Oklahoma City police are looking into an unsolved case from 2021.On Thursday, Oklahoma City police said they need help investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 20, 2021.At 9:50 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Northwest 80th Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim who had been shot multiple times.The victim was transported to OU Medical Center, where he later died.Authorities said there were several people in the house when the shooting occurred. Investigators are trying to piece together the events that led up to the homicide.Police reposted the case details to their Facebook page, requesting help solving the homicide. They ask if you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or on their website.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO