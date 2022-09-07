ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher

Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
NORMAN, OK
Gov. Stitt joins Edmond residents at Memorial Stair Climb and 5k

EDMOND (KOKH) - Governor Stitt joined Edmond Police on Saturday at Edmond's second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5k. The free event was held at the Edmond North High School football stadium. Participants had their choice of a stair climb on the bleachers with the Edmond Fire Department, or a 5K run/walk on the track with the Edmond Police Department.
EDMOND, OK
Trooper retiring from OHP leaves behind history that will live forever

OKLAHOMA CITY — A trooper retiring from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is saying goodbye, but the history she leaves behind will live forever. Lateka Alexander was the first and remained the only Black woman on the force. She is working to grow that legacy through recruiting. "It’s still a...
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK
Oklahoma City police look into unsolved case from 2021

Oklahoma City police are looking into an unsolved case from 2021.On Thursday, Oklahoma City police said they need help investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 20, 2021.At 9:50 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Northwest 80th Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim who had been shot multiple times.The victim was transported to OU Medical Center, where he later died.Authorities said there were several people in the house when the shooting occurred. Investigators are trying to piece together the events that led up to the homicide.Police reposted the case details to their Facebook page, requesting help solving the homicide. They ask if you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or on their website.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

