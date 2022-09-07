Read full article on original website
Related
Cumberland Valley separates in second half, stays perfect with win over Spring-Ford
Credit Spring-Ford with putting up a fight, scrapping through two and a half quarters, and then rallying at the end in Friday night’s game against Cumberland Valley.
PennLive.com
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Nick Singleton, Penn State’s new game-changer, shows Ohio what a five-star talent looks like
STATE COLLEGE – Throughout the offseason there were hints, some of them not subtle, from Penn State’s players and coaches about what Nick Singleton could do if he reached the second level of a defense. The five-star signee from Governor Mifflin in the Reading area had destroyed high...
Penn State-Ohio Six for Saturday: Mitchell Tinsley’s consistency, a Bobcat on the spot, more
Penn State’s home opener is here and the Nittany Lions are overwhelming favorites to knock off Ohio today. Then again, the Lions were supposed to beat the Bobcats 10 years ago at Beaver Stadium and PSU was roughed up 24-14. So let’s not make assumptions about today’s game, people....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colton Hoffman’s big night on the ground leads Red Land past Mechanicsburg
The Red Land Patriots found something that worked in the fourth quarter Friday and didn’t let it go. Junior RB Colton Hoffman ran the ball 13 out of 14 plays in the period, including a 3-yard run with 7:50 left to give the Patriots a 16-15 victory over the Mechanicsburg Wildcats.
Photos: Josh Rudy, Logan Lentz led Elizabethtown past Ty Millhimes, Lower Dauphin
Josh Rudy’s big night Friday spoiled a brilliant showing by Lower Dauphin’s Ty Millhimes, and helped carry Elizabethtown to a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Rudy finished with 339 yards — 268 on 21-of-24 passing, 71 rushing — and two touchdowns. Logan Lentz added 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Alicia Battistelli’s 3 goals help Palmyra down Central Dauphin in Cougar Classic field hockey tourney title game
Alicia Battistelli scored three goals Saturday to help Palmyra defeat Central Dauphin 8-0 in the title game of the Cougar Classic field hockey tournament.
As talented rookies press for major time at QB and RB, it’s decision time for James Franklin | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – It’s a decades-long tradition for Penn State students from the Beaver Stadium encampment known as Nittanyville to hang bedsheet banners on the South stands railing. They usually tailor them to specific players, not necessarily the best players but especially the ones with a cult following.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 46, Ohio 10 (Beaver Stadium)
Quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Keyvone Lee started for Penn State but it was their five-star true freshmen backups that were the story Saturday afternoon during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 romp over Ohio in front of 107,306 at Beaver Stadium.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Mechanicsburg at Red Land (9/9/22)
Mechanicsburg (0-2) at Red Land (0-2) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Caesars PA promo code PENNLIVEFULL unleashes $1,250 bonus for CFB
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Fans of football in Pennsylvania (and 14 other states across the country) looking to bet on any NCAAF matchup this week can get a...
York High wins a wild one, denies Carlisle a 3-0 start with last-second touchdown
YORK – A resounding 3-0 start to the football season was there for Carlisle to take Friday at Smalls Field. But this proving ground is where guys like Jaheim White and Sam Stoner are at their best. And it was just good enough to overtake a gutsy performance by the Thundering Herd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jayden Johnson, Brady Heiser help Gettysburg bounce Boiling Springs
Gettysburg is doing just fine in its return to the Mid-Penn. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Drew Branstetter, Kobe Moore and Luke Parise help Camp Hill stay perfect with win over Upper Dauphin
Drew Branstetter continued his hot start to the season Friday and that helped Camp Hill stay perfect on the year with a 26-12 win over Upper Dauphin. Branstetter finished 13-of-22 passing for 136 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Susquenita field hockey team begins season with dominating win
Susquenita field hockey is off to a great start. With their opening game against Middletown in the books, the Blackhawks go into their season 1-0. Dominating over Middletown, Susquenita won 8-0 after a hard-fought game on both offense and defense.
Even without Jahan Dotson, WR depth on display vs. Ohio as Penn State spreads it around
STATE COLLEGE — When Jahan Dotson left for the NFL, Penn State saw a third of its receiving yards (1,182) and half of its receiving touchdowns (12) from 2021 walk out of the door. The Washington Commanders’ gain was the Nittany Lions’ loss. But Penn State focused...
Young Penn State players lead the way in the Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio: Final updates, analysis, key stats
Penn State took care of business and went deep into its roster to blow out visiting Ohio, 46-10, and improve to 2-0 going into next week’s big matchup at Auburn. The Lions got big contributions from freshmen Nicholas Singleton (179 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Drew Allar (88 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins (TD apiece) to spark the big effort.
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera, defense lead West Perry to 24-0 win at Juniata
Marcus Quaker was good Friday and Trent Herrera was, too, and that is becoming a trend for West Perry. So is winning ball games.
Penn State pregame: Lions missing Theo Johnson again, point spread climbs, more
STATE COLLEGE – Greetings from Beaver Stadium. Penn State’s home opener with Ohio is coming up. Both teams are finishing warmups and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are prohibitive favorites to improve to 2-0. Here a few notes and observations. Theo Johnson remains out. The Lions will be...
Hershey at Dallastown football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
Hershey has had a competitive start to the football season this year that a 2-0 mark doesn’t necessarily do justice. But their schedule gets no easier this Friday, as they’ll travel to York County to take on another winless team in Dallastown that is probably better than its record shows. And you’ll be able to watch that game on PennLive, where you can catch a glimpse at how Hershey tries to contain Pitt commit Kenny Johnson of the Wildcats.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
75K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0