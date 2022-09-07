ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Boiling Springs, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Boiling Springs, PA
Football
Boiling Springs, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mid Penn Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Young Penn State players lead the way in the Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio: Final updates, analysis, key stats

Penn State took care of business and went deep into its roster to blow out visiting Ohio, 46-10, and improve to 2-0 going into next week’s big matchup at Auburn. The Lions got big contributions from freshmen Nicholas Singleton (179 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Drew Allar (88 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins (TD apiece) to spark the big effort.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey at Dallastown football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch

Hershey has had a competitive start to the football season this year that a 2-0 mark doesn’t necessarily do justice. But their schedule gets no easier this Friday, as they’ll travel to York County to take on another winless team in Dallastown that is probably better than its record shows. And you’ll be able to watch that game on PennLive, where you can catch a glimpse at how Hershey tries to contain Pitt commit Kenny Johnson of the Wildcats.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
75K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy