ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

St. Augustine's star QB shines in a dominant win over Landry

Amare' Cooper threw three first-half touchdown passes, propelling St. Augustine to a five-touchdown halftime lead on the way to a 35-0 victory against Landry on Friday at Behrman Stadium. The Purple Knights (2-0), who scored all of their points in the first half, feasted on four Buccaneers turnovers in getting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Rummel-University High turned into a tight battle. Here's how it played out.

Looking to build upon a 25-0 win over Woodlawn last week, University High found tougher sledding against the Archbishop Rummel Raiders during Friday’s 17-14 loss. Despite coach Andy Martin’s decision to use four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry in the shotgun as a running back, the Cubs had difficulty moving the ball on the ground with any consistency against a stout Raiders defense.
METAIRIE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Dabe: Area schools not backing down from tough opponents

John Curtis has never shied from playing a tough schedule. The same could be said about several prep football programs in the New Orleans area. This week features several high-caliber matchups between state championship contenders, many of which are placed high in the state rankings. Curtis, a 26-time state title...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area

The high school football season is in Week 2, and there are plenty of big games taking place in the New Orleans area on Friday night. You can keep up the scores here as the games play out. Games on the slate include: Karr-Scotlandville, Catholic-Warren Easton and John Curtis Zachary.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz

The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
Person
Alex Ross
NOLA.com

Moon Landrieu, 1930-2022: 'He showed what a true man of faith does'

In a funeral that blended the themes of faith, family and public service, hundreds of mourners packed Most Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Uptown New Orleans on Saturday to say goodbye to former Mayor Moon Landrieu. Speaker after speaker – on the program and in the congregation...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Field#Played Football#American Football
NOLA.com

Slidell named Development Ready Community by state economic agency

The city of Slidell was reaccredited as a Louisiana Development Ready Community in a ceremony Sept. 1. Louisiana Economic Development, a state agency that is responsible for strengthening the state's business environment and creating a more vibrant economy for the state, awarded the reaccreditation. Slidell was first recognized for the honor in 2009, the 11th city to receive the designation during the pilot phase of the program.
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Unrestrained driver killed in West Bank Expressway crash in Algiers

An unrestrained driver was killed early Saturday when his car crashed and burst into flames on the West Bank Expressway in Algiers. Louisiana State Police identified the man was Charles Garrett, 38, of New Orleans. Police said Garrett was eastbound approaching the Crescent City Connection, in a 2011 Cadillac CTS,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gunman sought in Slidell area shooting Thursday night

Authorities in St. Tammany are searching for a man they say shot another man Thursday night in the Slidell area. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office identified the man being sought at Keith Cotton, 18. The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds, authorities said. In a news release Friday, the Sheriff's...
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy