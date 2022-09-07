Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Karr's two-headed monster of a rushing attack sparks a big win over Scotlandville
Edna Karr running backs Christopher Vasquez and Deantre Jackson each rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half, giving the Cougars a fast start on their way to a dominating 46-8 win over the Scotlandville Hornets on a soggy Friday night at Scotlandville. Karr (2-0) scored touchdowns on...
NOLA.com
St. Augustine's star QB shines in a dominant win over Landry
Amare' Cooper threw three first-half touchdown passes, propelling St. Augustine to a five-touchdown halftime lead on the way to a 35-0 victory against Landry on Friday at Behrman Stadium. The Purple Knights (2-0), who scored all of their points in the first half, feasted on four Buccaneers turnovers in getting...
NOLA.com
Northshore's offense puts on a show during a 52-21 homecoming win over Salmen
Homecoming came early at Northshore as the Panthers celebrated the annual rite of fall on Sept. 9 during its game against crosstown rival Salmen. Turns out the Panthers' offense couldn't wait to put on a show. Northshore needed just 11 plays to score its first four touchdowns as the Panthers...
NOLA.com
Rummel-University High turned into a tight battle. Here's how it played out.
Looking to build upon a 25-0 win over Woodlawn last week, University High found tougher sledding against the Archbishop Rummel Raiders during Friday’s 17-14 loss. Despite coach Andy Martin’s decision to use four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry in the shotgun as a running back, the Cubs had difficulty moving the ball on the ground with any consistency against a stout Raiders defense.
NOLA.com
Dabe: Area schools not backing down from tough opponents
John Curtis has never shied from playing a tough schedule. The same could be said about several prep football programs in the New Orleans area. This week features several high-caliber matchups between state championship contenders, many of which are placed high in the state rankings. Curtis, a 26-time state title...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area
The high school football season is in Week 2, and there are plenty of big games taking place in the New Orleans area on Friday night. You can keep up the scores here as the games play out. Games on the slate include: Karr-Scotlandville, Catholic-Warren Easton and John Curtis Zachary.
NOLA.com
Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz
The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
NOLA.com
Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years
No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NOLA.com
Moon Landrieu is remembered, eulogized and buried in New Orleans: 'He lived for others'
Moon Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor who spawned a political dynasty and served in all three branches of government, and at all three levels, was remembered, eulogized and buried Saturday. Visitation began at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church. The funeral began at 12:30...
NOLA.com
Susan Hutson took 10 officials to a conference in Florida. It cost taxpayers $23,000.
From almost the day she took office, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has been hit by one crisis after another, from an inmate’s death in a fight to a suicide to a standoff with inmates who took over an entire tier for three days. Despite these emergencies, Hutson took...
NOLA.com
Power Poll finds broad support to recall LaToya Cantrell, much doubt it will happen
In a period of violent crime, depleted law enforcement, spotty garbage collection and questionable decision-making, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's popularity is about as solid as Entergy's power grid in a windstorm, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll. Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, the Power Poll is not a scientific...
NOLA.com
Moon Landrieu, 1930-2022: 'He showed what a true man of faith does'
In a funeral that blended the themes of faith, family and public service, hundreds of mourners packed Most Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Uptown New Orleans on Saturday to say goodbye to former Mayor Moon Landrieu. Speaker after speaker – on the program and in the congregation...
NOLA.com
Pyre BBQ in Mandeville gets back to basics, plans north shore expansion
The aroma of wood smoke and slowly cooking meat surrounds Pyre BBQ in Old Mandeville. The results fill metal trays, lined with butcher paper, with heaps of brisket, ribs and chicken. It also signals a new start for a north shore chef who seems to have barbecue in his blood.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 22-26 , 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 749: $715,000, Hugh A. Hayden and Renee A. Romain to Travis L. Briggs. Julia St. 448: $279,900, Avery Duncan Moseley and Brittany Jo Adams Moseley to Rebecca Ann Uhle. Rocheblave St. 637: $190,000, 2235 Poydras LLC to Lion Development Group LLC. S. Cortez St. 201: $829,000, C3nola Investment...
NOLA.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
NOLA.com
Slidell named Development Ready Community by state economic agency
The city of Slidell was reaccredited as a Louisiana Development Ready Community in a ceremony Sept. 1. Louisiana Economic Development, a state agency that is responsible for strengthening the state's business environment and creating a more vibrant economy for the state, awarded the reaccreditation. Slidell was first recognized for the honor in 2009, the 11th city to receive the designation during the pilot phase of the program.
NOLA.com
Unrestrained driver killed in West Bank Expressway crash in Algiers
An unrestrained driver was killed early Saturday when his car crashed and burst into flames on the West Bank Expressway in Algiers. Louisiana State Police identified the man was Charles Garrett, 38, of New Orleans. Police said Garrett was eastbound approaching the Crescent City Connection, in a 2011 Cadillac CTS,...
NOLA.com
Uptown New Orleans church heavily damaged by fire: 'I could just sit down and cry'
An Uptown New Orleans church erupted in flames on Friday morning, prompting a 3-alarm response from the New Orleans Fire Department, which contained it to the steepled church building just off Magazine Street. There were no injuries, fire officials said, but the Austerlitz Street Baptist Church sustained heavy fire damage....
NOLA.com
Gunman sought in Slidell area shooting Thursday night
Authorities in St. Tammany are searching for a man they say shot another man Thursday night in the Slidell area. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office identified the man being sought at Keith Cotton, 18. The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds, authorities said. In a news release Friday, the Sheriff's...
NOLA.com
Man who fired shots inside Pontchartrain Park church is former New Orleans police officer
Darryl Dean, 63, is a familiar figure in the Pontchartrain Park subdivision, where neighbors say the disabled military veteran and former New Orleans police sergeant sits outside his brick ranch house waving at passersby and warding off potential criminals. "He keeps it safe. ... He'll be watching the neighborhood. And...
