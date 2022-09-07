ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Guest
3d ago

Good luck enforcing this lockdown. They can’t enforce the speed limit on 210. What makes you think they can enforce this? The solution is actually simple. Commit a crime and go to jail for a long time, no parole. Instead the democrat communist arrest, and sometimes release so we can see the same movie again. A few times the criminal goes to jail for a few days and then is released to do it again. Until the communist put these evil doers away for decades we’ll continue the cycle and more victims will bear the scars of violence.

Pynk Ison Yourmind
3d ago

Don't just put a curfew in place, actually enforce it. Start holding these parents accountable for their children's whereabouts. They will get tired of the police beating down there doors and placing hardships over their households. The discipline has to start at home and if the parents can't do it, repercussions should be in place for them as well. I'm sick of all of these babies getting killed in the streets. Ridiculous

Activists turn to trap music in deterring youth violence

WASHINGTON — As the region brainstorms how exactly to deter youth crime, some community activists are proposing an unconventional method: trap music. On Saturday, Grassroots organizations like Don't Mute DC and Hope in Action in Southeast D.C.'s Check It Secret Garden kicked off "Flip the Trap:" a regional initiative that gives artists in the DMV a chance to compete for a $10,000 grand prize for the best trap song that promotes a positive and constructive lifestyle.
Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested

RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
Verify: Do juvenile curfews help reduce crime?

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a new youth curfew on Monday which has sparked a debate. Some people online are debating about whether curfews actually work to reduce crime and while there's no definitive consensus there have been a lot of studies.
Guilty Verdict in 2013 Rockville Murder

On Friday in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before judge John Maloney, a jury convicted defendants Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, and Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C., on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in Rockville/Aspen Hill in 2013, and multiple related charges. Bellamy and Byrd face a potential sentence of life in prison. A sentencing hearing for Bellamy is scheduled for Oct. 17, at 2pm. A sentencing hearing for Byrd is scheduled for Oct. 28th at 2:30pm.
Driver Struck Prince George's Officer, Fled: Police

A driver hit and wounded a Prince George’s County police officer in District Heights, Maryland, late Wednesday and led officers on a chase, authorities say. The officer had a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body, police said. He was taken to a hospital. Two officers on patrol approached a...
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”

On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
