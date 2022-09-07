Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
New COVID booster shot is rolling out in CT, but will enough people get it?
The Food and Drug Administration announced last week it approved new, omicron-specific, mRNA boosters from both Pfizer and Moderna. It wasn't long before the first doses began to arrive in Connecticut. "We weren't expecting to get any vaccine before Labor Day but we did, in fact, get some of our...
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Connecticut This Weekend For Couples
Connecticut is home to many fun things to do for couples. A Sunday brunch sail, a flight lesson, or zipline adventure are just a few of the many options. They are perfect for couples who are looking for fun and romance. These unique events are also great gift ideas for friends. If you are looking for ideas for a romantic weekend, then look no further. You’ll find all kinds of fun activities and events that are sure to impress your partner.
Register Citizen
Struggling CT hemp farmers feeling 'left out' of state's cannabis plans
Becky Goetsch grows hemp. She has since 2019, after U.S. Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act, which made hemp a legal cash crop. Since then, the price of hemp has crashed. That has, in turn, reduced the number of hemp farmers in Connecticut from a high of 140 in 2020 to about half that now.
NewsTimes
CT's best lunch restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
News 12
Connecticut child care costs are on the rise. Here's some ways to save.
Whether you are signing your kids up for child care because you have to work or because you want them to have an environment to interact and learn, it is going to cost you quite a bit. Child care is known to be one of the largest expenses for families,...
ctexaminer.com
Boston-based Sunwave Gas & Power Claims Inability to Pay Restitution to Connecticut Customers
Boston-based third-party electric supplier Sunwave Gas & Power has been banned from operating in Connecticut after state regulators found that the company abruptly canceled contracts with customers, forcing them to pay the higher electric supply rates offered by their utilities. Despite objections from Sunwave that the company has “no customers,...
fox61.com
FOX61 to debut Connecticut’s only hour-long 6 p.m. newscast
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 News will debut a new hour-long newscast at 6 p.m. starting on Monday, Oct. 10, it was announced Friday. The new FOX61 at 6PM – Connecticut’s only hour-long 6 p.m. newscast – will be anchored by Jenn Bernstein, Ben Goldman and chief meteorologist Rachel Frank.
DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters
BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we’re in a bit of a transition period in eastern Long Island Sound. It’s getting a bit harder to find larger bass, but there are plenty of slot class fish and schoolies all over the balls of small bait. If you’re looking for larger bass, large topwater offerings and live eels or scup have been producing well on the usual reefs, especially during the dawn or dusk hours. Bottom fishing has been more of the same, with a decent pick of fluke, scup, and sea bass on the deeper water structure. There have been a few albie reports from Rhode Island, but nothing happening in the Sound just yet. This current windy weather pattern may help send some in from the east.
Man Extradited From Hawaii For Ansonia Homicide
More than 11 years after the crime, a suspect is facing charges for his involvement in the 2011 murder of a Connecticut man. Andrew Spino, age 34, was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, by US Marshals to New Haven County in connection with the March 2011 murder of Isaia Hernandez in Ansonia.
Register Citizen
Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend
Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
trumbull-ct.gov
Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022
This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Route 9 exit number nostalgia
OK — 21st century. Got it. VHSs. Lotus 1-2-3. “Rolling” down windows (although we still say it). Hong Kong Phooey. And exit numbers that increase incrementally by one. All gone. Well, only “almost” on those exit numbers on Route 9, anyway. But that’s how it goes. And...
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
Register Citizen
Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford, preparation for the 2022 apple picking season had its fair share of obstacles. Over the past few months, the orchard has faced Connecticut’ severe drought conditions, federal calls for...
