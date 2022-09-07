Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we’re in a bit of a transition period in eastern Long Island Sound. It’s getting a bit harder to find larger bass, but there are plenty of slot class fish and schoolies all over the balls of small bait. If you’re looking for larger bass, large topwater offerings and live eels or scup have been producing well on the usual reefs, especially during the dawn or dusk hours. Bottom fishing has been more of the same, with a decent pick of fluke, scup, and sea bass on the deeper water structure. There have been a few albie reports from Rhode Island, but nothing happening in the Sound just yet. This current windy weather pattern may help send some in from the east.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO