Baton Rouge, LA

Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings, hunting seasons and LDWF updates

GULF COUNCIL CORAL, SHRIMP & SPINY LOBSTER ADVISORY PANELS MEETING: Noon-3 p.m., virtual via webinar. Wedsite: gulfcouncil.org. RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org. THURSDAY. EAST ASCENSION CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 6 p.m., Trademart Building, Lamar Dixon Expo...
Baton Rouge's 911 system is dropping calls; parish urges people to call back

Some people calling 911 in East Baton Rouge Parish are having their calls dropped or interrupted, parish officials said in a news release. Anyone who calls 911 and has their call dropped should immediately call back, the release said. A dropped call won't interrupt an emergency response; first responders will continue any response in progress and will be expecting a callback.
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in Week 2 in South Louisiana with plenty of big games dotting the schedule in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and the New Orleans areas. You can follow along here for scores and updates. This Friday's slate includes games where Baton Rouge area squads are taking...
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back

Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
