Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings, hunting seasons and LDWF updates
GULF COUNCIL CORAL, SHRIMP & SPINY LOBSTER ADVISORY PANELS MEETING: Noon-3 p.m., virtual via webinar. Wedsite: gulfcouncil.org. RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org. THURSDAY. EAST ASCENSION CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 6 p.m., Trademart Building, Lamar Dixon Expo...
Baton Rouge's 911 system is dropping calls; parish urges people to call back
Some people calling 911 in East Baton Rouge Parish are having their calls dropped or interrupted, parish officials said in a news release. Anyone who calls 911 and has their call dropped should immediately call back, the release said. A dropped call won't interrupt an emergency response; first responders will continue any response in progress and will be expecting a callback.
Faith Matters: 'Hell is real.' Ministry hits the streets to share testimony, Jesus
Never during her lifelong struggle with drugs and alcohol has Kristen Kilbey found herself homeless or on the streets pleading for strangers to help feed her addictions. "Well, I was never homeless but floated around while I was on drugs," she said. "I did try to buy drugs from people I did not know on the streets."
Some Baton Rouge teachers were denied paid COVID leave. The district says it's addressing it.
Nearly 200 employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system have reported getting sick from COVID since the beginning of July, but most of them have had to wait until the start of this month before the school district would process their claims for fully paid COVID leave. Part...
Declaring stormwater network a utility will let East Baton Rouge bill taxpayers for it
East Baton Rouge Parish leaders hope to combine city and parish stormwater systems into a public utility district that would allow them to assess a new fee, and then use the proceeds to maintain the system in a way that will reduce or eliminate future flooding. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s...
Livingston Parish imposes year-long moratorium on injection wells, pausing carbon capture efforts
Livingston Parish leaders voted unanimously Thursday to impose a year-long moratorium on injection wells used in carbon capture, citing the need for stricter local regulation amid anxieties over the technology's safety. Carbon capture and storage is a process by which carbon emissions are captured at an industrial site and injected...
Teens from youth facilities statewide may end up at Angola unit, Louisiana official says
Teens from across Louisiana's youth jails could end up at a new high-security lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola, a state official told a U.S. judge Wednesday — a wider pool of youth inmates than officials previously disclosed. State leaders said in July that only...
Prairieveille traffic fix on hold while Ascension Parish, DEMCO fight over power lines.
For months, Ascension Parish officials have been saber-rattling and threatening litigation with DEMCO over who pays to move power lines that have blocked road widenings and new roundabouts for more than three years in the traffic-clogged parish. But, in a twist, the Dixie Electric Membership Corporation has responded to aggressive...
Alumni of the Human Jukebox reflect on a historic trip to LSU: 'We should continue this'
When T.J. Jackson was a child, some of his friends dressed up like Superman. Others chose Batman. But all Jackson needed to live out his dreams was a plastic trumpet and a blue “S” emblazoned across his chest. Jackson’s idols were not characters from comic books, nor were...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in Week 2 in South Louisiana with plenty of big games dotting the schedule in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and the New Orleans areas. You can follow along here for scores and updates. This Friday's slate includes games where Baton Rouge area squads are taking...
Letters: Harrop dismisses 'flyover country,' but there are lots of good things here
Froma Harrop, a cheerleader for the progressive Democrats, chatted up the notion of secession in a recent op-ed column. Likely candidates in Harrop's mind are "the rural South, Appalachia and Texas." Harrop thinks the U.S. can get along without the flyover states. She points out that the states that voted...
Construction advances for two Baton Rouge elementary schools and new arts conservatory
Starting in November, Broadmoor Middle School in Baton Rouge is set to begin its transformation into an arts-based middle-high school, a project that begins with the removal of asbestos from the 61-year-old structure. Also advancing are plans to tear down and rebuild Brownfields Elementary as well as to build a...
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back
Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
La. 74, key route between Gonzales and Dutchtown, to close for nearly a month; here's why
An important highway linking Gonzales and Dutchtown in Ascension Parish will close completely on one end for four weeks later this month, state highway officials said. Both lanes of La. 74 near Airline Highway just north of Gonzales will close starting 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, highway officials said in a statement Thursday.
The Sammich, the burger and the bread pudding: Best things we ate this week
The folks behind Unleaded BBQ accomplished something I've never seen before. They turned a shutdown gas station on Perkins Road into a restaurant. I know it's not uncommon in Louisiana for a gas station convenience store to sling some great eats, but this was an entire flip. The have an...
‘Don’t give up’: Speakers at LSU, Southern entrepreneur event give advice on resources, persistence
Count Ted James as one of the folks who wasn’t exactly thrilled when LSU and Southern University announced plans in 2020 to play a football game in 2022. “I didn’t want it to just be about football,” said James, a regional administrator for the Small Business Administration, a former state legislator and a Southern alumnus.
Our Views: Banning homeless encampments requires action, not threatening ordinances
When there’s no solution to a problem, pass a law. That’s what much deliberation and two hours of debate and public comment last month led East Baton Rouge Parish’s Metro Council to do, because of the persistent problem of the homeless. And as the new law is...
Busted, then ousted: Security guard oversight board quickly fires agency head after drug arrest
The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the agency's executive secretary after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week. The board voted to fire Bridgette Hull after a 20-minute executive session to discuss her future. “It’s an unfortunate...
New security measures at St. Landry football games in response to shooting fears
St. Landry Parish Schools on Thursday issued new security measures for high school football games. The enhanced security comes after a number of shootings involving young people in Opelousas and a shooting scare that necessitated evacuation of Donald Gardner Stadium in August. There was a fight at the stadium Aug....
Boogie on the Bayou: Ride in a balloon, meet The Cajun Ninja on Friday in Plaquemine
Plaquemine has added two elements to this year's Boogie on the Bayou. On Friday, eventgoers can take free tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting) and meet The Cajun Ninja, Jason Derouen. The Thibodeaux chef, popular on social media, has authored cookbooks and sells his own line of culinary products.
