ARPA funds pave way for first renovations to Rome's city hall in 50 years

The Rome Common Council has voted to utilize American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to renovate city hall.

The council made the decision at its Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting, according to an audio recording of the meeting on the city’s website.

The city will use an amended $3,412,523 of APRA money, along with $1,280,000 in already received Downtown Revitalization Funding (DRI).

“City hall is an essential part of our community,” said Fourth Ward Councilor Romona Smith.

Smith further noted the renovations would come at no cost to city taxpayers, due to the use of ARPA and DRI funding.

The council has debated the use of ARPA funding for city hall renovations for a good chunk of the year.

The renovations, among other spending possibilities, were first highlighted in March, during a meeting of the council’s ARPA committee.

Improvements needed at Rome's city hall

As described in the DRI, city hall needs replacement windows, has leaks, roof issues and electric and ventilation problems.

There also was discussion of including a public area in city hall that would allow residents access to parts of the building when it was closed.

Third Ward Councilor Kimberly Rogers noted she held a meeting at city hall recently and had to call the police department to gain access to the building. The officer then had to stay for her meeting to lock up afterwards.

Rogers said a public area, highlighted in the renovations, would have alleviated that issue.

“These are the types of things I see as the goal of the project,” Rogers said.

Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo said city hall was built in the 1970s and has not had any major upgrades since its opening.

Izzo further added planned renovations would allow for handicap accessibility, something that was not required when the building was first built.

“We are very fortunate that DRI grant funding as well as ARPA grant monies are available for this almost $5M project enabling these much-needed repairs to be accomplished at no expense to the taxpayers,” Izzo said. “These are the first major renovations to the City Hall building since its opening in 1978.”

How Rome has used ARPA funding so far

Rome was awarded almost $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding last summer. The city has received approximately half of the funding.

Rome’s Common Council voted unanimously in June to use almost $3.5 million in ARPA funding to demolish the James Street Parking Garage and replace it with a surface lot with greenspace.

The city already has spent approximately $2 million in ARPA funding to support the Rome Fire Department with the purchase of a new 100-foot tower truck and replacement of Engine 1.

On March 9, the Common Council passed a resolution allowing the transfer of $343,500 in ARPA funding to a capital account. These funds will be used for the contract with Dodson and Associates to prepare the design and plan of the new water infrastructure at the Woodhaven site.

Overall, the city plans on using almost $4 million in total in ARPA funding for various infrastructure work in the Woodhaven housing area on Park Drive.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: ARPA funds pave way for first renovations to Rome's city hall in 50 years