Register Citizen
California wildfires may cause haze in CT skies this weekend, expert says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents can expect to see a haze in the sky Saturday and potentially Sunday as smoke from western wildfires drifts East. Because the smoke is carried in by sea winds, the haze will likely be more visible in...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Soaking Rains Last Week Didn’t Erase Drought Conditions
Members of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup decided to keep New London and Windham counties at Stage 3 drought conditions while officials waited to see what the exact impact the latest round of heavy rain had on the state. Workgroup members wanted to stress that communities should continue their efforts...
Register Citizen
Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend
Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
ABC6.com
Updated Drought Monitor: Improvements for many
PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — After torrential, flooding rain impacted parts of the area on Monday, improvements can be seen in this week’s Drought Monitor update. The highest rainfall totals were seen in Providence County and that is where the area has gone from extreme drought conditions down to severe and even down to moderate drought conditions.
Register Citizen
Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford, preparation for the 2022 apple picking season had its fair share of obstacles. Over the past few months, the orchard has faced Connecticut’ severe drought conditions, federal calls for...
DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters
BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
Register Citizen
Struggling CT hemp farmers feeling 'left out' of state's cannabis plans
Becky Goetsch grows hemp. She has since 2019, after U.S. Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act, which made hemp a legal cash crop. Since then, the price of hemp has crashed. That has, in turn, reduced the number of hemp farmers in Connecticut from a high of 140 in 2020 to about half that now.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Route 9 exit number nostalgia
OK — 21st century. Got it. VHSs. Lotus 1-2-3. “Rolling” down windows (although we still say it). Hong Kong Phooey. And exit numbers that increase incrementally by one. All gone. Well, only “almost” on those exit numbers on Route 9, anyway. But that’s how it goes. And...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we’re in a bit of a transition period in eastern Long Island Sound. It’s getting a bit harder to find larger bass, but there are plenty of slot class fish and schoolies all over the balls of small bait. If you’re looking for larger bass, large topwater offerings and live eels or scup have been producing well on the usual reefs, especially during the dawn or dusk hours. Bottom fishing has been more of the same, with a decent pick of fluke, scup, and sea bass on the deeper water structure. There have been a few albie reports from Rhode Island, but nothing happening in the Sound just yet. This current windy weather pattern may help send some in from the east.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
WMUR.com
Body of Mississippi man found in Connecticut River after possible drowning
HANOVER, N.H. — A man from Mississippi has died after a possible drowning, according to New Hampshire State Police. Police in Vermont got a call about a missing hiker Thursday morning who was last seen Wednesday night headed towards the Connecticut River, officials said. Thursday afternoon, Hanover firefighters and...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
fox61.com
FOX61 to debut Connecticut’s only hour-long 6 p.m. newscast
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 News will debut a new hour-long newscast at 6 p.m. starting on Monday, Oct. 10, it was announced Friday. The new FOX61 at 6PM – Connecticut’s only hour-long 6 p.m. newscast – will be anchored by Jenn Bernstein, Ben Goldman and chief meteorologist Rachel Frank.
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?
HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut’s Official State Flag – Who Knew?
…that Connecticut did not adopt an official state flag until 1897?. While Connecticut used variations of flags for state and other official functions before the 1890s, there was no official standard version. In 1895—after asking the legislature for a state flag to decorate their new meeting space—the Anna Warner Bailey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) from Groton requested the government adopt an official flag. Inspired by the D.A.R., Governor O. Vincent Coffin introduced the first proposal for the adoption of a state flag and the General Assembly appointed a special committee to take up the matter.
purewow.com
The 15 Most Charming Small Towns in Rhode Island
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The Ocean State might be small, but it’s a mighty nice place to vacation—particularly if you’re seeking a quiet coastal...
NBC Connecticut
How to Take Part in CT United Ride 9/11 Tribute Sunday
More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in the 21st annual CT United Ride, Connecticut’s largest annual 9/11 tribute event. The ride will be held on Sunday. The 60-mile route starts at Sherwood Island in Westport, the location of the state 9/11 memorial, and it will continue through 10 towns until arriving in Bridgeport.
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
