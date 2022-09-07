Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Why Do We Always Need To Wait For "Launch Windows" To Get A Rocket To Space?
Earlier this week, the Artemis I Moon mission was scrubbed again; now we have to wait for a new launch window. Just 40 minutes before the Space Launch System rocket was set to take off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on September 3, a leaking fuel line caused engineers to scrub the launch.
IFLScience
Next Week Some Of You Will See The Moon Block Uranus
The Moon is the closest heavenly body to Earth, and so it sometimes passes in front of others, as seen from our perspective. When it does this to the Sun, we call it a solar eclipse, but when some other object is briefly blocked it is known as an occultation. This year is a big one for occulting Uranus.
We Living Things Are an Accident of Space and Time
Like many people on planet Earth, I have been spellbound by the first pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope: the lacelike windings of galaxies, the apricot filaments of nebulae, the remnants of exploded stars. A less picturesque, but still revolutionary, part of Webb’s mission is the search for signs of life elsewhere in the universe. The telescope goes about this momentous quest by analyzing the starlight passing through the atmospheres of distant planets. Each kind of molecule leaves its own telltale imprints on traversing light, and some molecules, such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and methane, may indicate life forms on the planet below. Indeed, Webb has already found evidence of carbon dioxide on at least one planet beyond our solar system.
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
ohmymag.co.uk
Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)
It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
dornob.com
Studio noa’s Tree of Knowledge Library Attempts to Recreate an Earthly Eden
A new “floating” library envisioned for the Porta Vittoria Park in Milan, Italy may look like a fantasy concept unlikely to become real. But Bolzano and Berlin-based architecture firm Studio noa* (network of architecture) has brought such projects to life before, and the results are always spectacular. For “The Tree of Knowledge,” the firm wanted to evoke the feeling of gazing at a beautiful book cover knowing you’re about to immerse yourself in a wonderful story. Their futuristic yet organic design is a layered complex of discovery “imbued with surreal atmospheres of rooftop forests and flying books,” as they themselves put it.
BBC
Rare model locomotives sold for 'astonishing' £25,000
Three rare model locomotives have sold for thousands at auction. The Fine Scale O Gauge models, made by James Stanley Beeson, went for £25,000 - nearly four times the total estimate. A LNWR Ramsbottom 0-6-0T "Special Tank", listed for £1,500-£2,000, was auctioned for £14,000. A 1958...
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
IFLScience
Scooby-Doo Reveal Finds Sonar "Megalodon" Is Just Lots Of Mackerel In A Suit
Megalodon was the biggest fish ever to roam the oceans and while many enjoy indulging in the concept that they may still exist somewhere on earth, The Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) had to do a double take when one appeared on their fish finder. The scanning technology had picked up what looked to be an enormous fish "about 50 feet [15 meters] long, weighing in at 40 tons" – could it be megalodon?
Paleontologists Discover New Crocodile Species With Thickest Eggs Ever
Pachykrokolithus excavatum lived with the last dinosaurs, and the crocodile's eggshells were found in northeastern Spain.
The story behind the Merrylin Museum.
Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
Atlas Obscura
An Explorer's Guide to Exploration Itself
Throughout history, brave people have faced uncharted terrain to explore the corners of the world. While some have sought riches or influence or control, others had missions to expand the fields of cartography, geography, and biology through their efforts. Some of their accomplishments—and failures—are memorialized in statues and markers across the globe. In many cases, these monuments are much more accessible today.
IFLScience
Turn Your Eyes To The Sky Tomorrow – It’s The Harvest Moon
Fall is almost here, with the autumn equinox less than two weeks away, so it's not hard to guess why September's full Moon is called the Harvest Moon. It will peak tomorrow, September 10, at 5:59 am EDT precisely, but if you look up at the sky you’ll see it appear full until Sunday.
IFLScience
TWIS: The First Images Of The Sun's Chromosphere, Stone Age Surgical Amputation, And Much More This Week
This week, we saw the stunning first-ever images of the Sun’s chromosphere, a link is found between living near oil refineries and risk of stroke, and we learn that the electric car actually predates Tesla – the man, not the company. The National Solar Observatory’s most powerful instrument...
The Best Portable Home Generators, According To Real Electricians
With extreme weather comes more power outages. Stay prepared with these portable generators recommended by the experts.
IFLScience
Physicists Quantum Entangle Two Atomic Clocks For The First Time
Physicists have entangled two optical atomic clocks for the first time. This breakthrough could be a way to go beyond even the most cutting-edge current limit of timekeeping as well as being a fantastic tool in an exciting branch of quantum computing: quantum cryptography. Atomic clocks are used as timekeepers...
IFLScience
Habitable Rocky Super-Earth Discovered Orbiting Star Just 100 Light-Years Away
Two new rocky super-Earths can be added to the now long list of known exoplanets, worlds that orbit stars outside the Solar System. This finding is exciting for multiple reasons. They orbit an ultra-cool star, they are relatively close to Earth – about 100 light-years away – and one of them is in the habitable zone, the region where a planet gets enough starlight for water to be liquid.
Curious Kids: did humans hunt and eat woolly mammoths or dinosaurs?
Did humans hunt and eat woolly mammoths or dinosaurs? – Jasmine, age 10, Central Coast NSW Hi Jasmine, Thanks for this great question! Humans can be blamed for a lot of things: chopping down rainforests, worsening climate change, and driving precious species like the Tasmanian Tiger to extinction. But can we add hunting and eating woolly mammoths and dinosaurs to the list? Well, we can safely assume dinosaurs never fell prey to humans – mainly because the two never even met (despite what the Jurassic Park films suggest). Dinosaurs had already been extinct for about 62 million years by the time modern...
WanderBOX Outpost 35 Is A Massive Off-Road RV For Work Or Play
These days, off-road-capable camper vans are rather common. Finding a large RV capable of such adventure, however, isn't common at all. Enter WanderBOX, a Colorado-based company building the Outpost 35 – a Ford-based rig boasting all the amenities of home and work in a 4x4 package that can stay off-grid for weeks at a time. And at $399,000, it's less expensive than many similar-sized vehicles with off-road chops.
CARS・
