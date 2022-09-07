ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Never Forget! 9/11 Ceremonies on Sunday Around Ocean County, New Jersey

Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States. Over two decades now since that day which we will never forget. As we look to Sunday's events locally here in Ocean County, we hope if you cannot attend a ceremony that you will take a moment to reflect and remember those who were lost and those who gave their all as first responders during the worst civilian attack in our nation's history.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022

There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey

As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ

The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
RESTAURANTS
Thursday NJ weather: Emerging from the dreariness

Honestly, the cloudy, damp weather was a nice change of pace from our scorching hot summer. But now it's time for New Jersey to return to blue skies and warmth. Remember that storm system that made Tuesday wet and Wednesday gloomy? It's still spinning just off-shore. It will nudge east enough to allow our skies to clear Thursday. But we do have some coastal concerns — a high risk of rip currents, and widespread minor tidal flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
TRAVEL
New Jersey Drivers Get A Shockingly Good Grade In Study

Despite what you see each and every day on the roads of the Garden State, it turns out that New Jersey drivers aren't that bad after all, at least not according to one published study. If you are to believe what one report says about the states with the rudest...
TRAFFIC
This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Feels like just yesterday: How NJ remembers 9/11

The memories of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 start long before the anniversary, which this year is 19 years. Many of the police, firemen and first-responders who were there start to get antsy in the days leading up. Memories that will never be suppressed are once again stirred up like it was yesterday.
POLITICS
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

