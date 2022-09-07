ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristy Sellars AGT 2022 Semifinals, Season 17

Kristy Sellars is pursuing her dreams of becoming a pole dancing performer with this breathtaking performance. Watch as Kristy combines projection and pole dance to create an act that you’ve never seen before. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Kristy Sellars AGT Semifinals. Contestant:...
Aubrey Burchell AGT 2022 Semifinals “Loved By You”, Season 17

Aubrey Burchell can SING! Aubrey puts a unique spin on “Loved By You” by KIRBY. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Aubrey Burchell AGT 2022 Semifinals “Loved By You” KIRBY, Season 17, America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17. Aubrey Burchell...
TVGuide.com

The Complete CBS TV Schedule for Fall 2022

The fall TV season is just weeks away, which means that all of your favorite procedurals are returning at long last. The CBS fall 2022 schedule is bringing back heavy hitters NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, S.W.A.T., CSI, and The Equalizer, as well as a handful of brand new crime shows hoping to join the ranks of CBS regulars. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon are also returning, along with Bob Hearts Abishola.
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': First Two Cast Members Revealed for Season 31

After weeks of speculation, the list of celebrities and professional dancers set to battle it out in the ballroom is finally being revealed. During Wednesday's broadcast of Good Morning America, the first two cast members of Dancing With the Stars Season 31 were announced, with TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio officially vying for that coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
Variety

‘The Inspection’ Carries Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union Into the Oscar Race

Bathroom stalls, showering marines and flashlights under the sheets encompass A24’s “The Inspection.” While the moving drama could catch the attention of progressive Academy members, others may find the honest subject matter too off-putting. As Ellis French, Jeremy Pope takes the lead of Elegance Bratton’s directorial and writing debut “The Inspection,” which had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday. The A24 film, inspired by true events, is a showcase for Pope and full of “Oscar-clip-worthy” scenes. We’ll see how the circuit treats the film, as Pope will be battling bigger names such as Hugh Jackman and...
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Punches Up a Coveted 100% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes

The dojos have mojo: “Cobra Kai” Season 5, the latest installment in the popular “Karate Kid” sequel TV series on Netflix, currently has a perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. All 10 episodes of the fifth season, which stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka (reprising their roles from the original “Karate Kid” movies), were binge-released Sept. 9 on Netflix. As of Friday, “Cobra Kai” Season 5 registered a 100% Tomatometer score, based on Rotten Tomatoes’ aggregation of 27 critics ratings, as well as a 96% audience score. Season 1 of “Cobra Kai” also has a 100% critics score on the...
Popculture

TV Host Leaves Network, But Not Without a Special Farewell

An up-and-coming TV host has said goodbye to the airwaves, but not without a proper goodbye. Corey Smallwood, a.k.a. The Black Hokage, has exited Xplay. Xplay is a revival of the classic G4 TV video game review show of the same name. TBH was one of the new hosts that joined Adam Sessler when the program relaunched in 2021. In addition to Xplay, this departure from G4 also means he will no longer be featured on spinoffs Xplay Plus and Xplay Kickback.
