BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Ninth arrest in murder inquiry
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The nine-year-old girl was shot by a gunman who chased another man into her home on 22 August. The suspect, from West Derby in Liverpool, is the ninth arrest in...
BBC
A14: Three-year-old girl dies after car crashes into a tree
A three-year-old girl has died after the car she was travelling in left the road and crashed into a tree. Cambridgeshire Police said Ada Louise Margaret Bovair, from Bluntisham, was with her mother and father on the A14 when the incident happened. Their Volvo XC60 crashed just before 11:00 BST...
BBC
Ammanford: Murder probe after Cameron Lindley dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a 22-year-old died Carmarthenshire. Cameron Lindley was fatally injured at a home in Treforis, Ammanford at 20:50 BST on Thursday. A 19-year-old male was arrested and remains in police custody, Dyfed Powys Police said. In a statement his family described Mr Lindley as...
BBC
David Jenkins: British diving coach died in Turkey, coroner says
A Team GB diving coach who worked with Tom Daley died in Turkey aged 31, a coroner's court has heard. David Jenkins died on 9 October, coroner Andrew Walker told North London Coroner's Court on Thursday. Mr Jenkins worked with Daley, a Great Britain Olympic gold medallist, and was part...
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Sixth man charged over stabbing
A sixth man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan, from West Yorkshire, was found critically injured by police in Claremont Road after midnight on 15 August. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
Whitby East Pier: Hunt for family after man's body found
A man found dead on rocks in Whitby has been identified by police who are now trying to trace his daughters. Mark Welsh, 55, who is believed to be from the Cleveland area, was found on Tuesday morning at the bottom of Henrietta Street near the East Pier. His death...
BBC
Downpatrick: police officer injured during trouble
A police officer has been injured and a police car damaged during trouble in Downpatrick, County Down. Petrol bombs, masonry and bottles were thrown at officers and police vehicles by a group of up to 30 young people during the disorder in the Flying Horse Estate. The trouble began on...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Police shooting of unarmed man treated as homicide
A criminal investigation is under way after the police watchdog said it would investigate the shooting of an unarmed black man as a homicide. Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on Monday night. The Independent Office for Police Conduct...
BBC
Great Waldingfield: Man arrested after mother and daughter found dead
A police force has referred itself to a watchdog after a mother and daughter were found dead at a property. Suffolk Police said officers were called to an address in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield at about 09:55 BST on Thursday. A 44-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, who were...
BBC
CCTV appeal after woman raped in Cheltenham
CCTV images have been released by police to help identify a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape. Gloucestershire Police believe a woman in her 40's was raped off the path of the Honeybourne Line in Cheltenham, shortly before 05:00 BST on 6 August. Officers said...
BBC
Tesco worker death: Andover man jailed for 'callous' killing
A man has been jailed for the "callous" killing of a supermarket employee who was assaulted outside the Tesco where he worked. Shane Donovan, 28, attacked John Carroll at the Tesco Extra in Andover, Hampshire, on 29 July 2021, leaving him with a fatal head injury. The 62-year-old died 12...
BBC
Offshore worker rescued after falling into sea
An offshore worker has been rescued after falling from a rig support vessel in the North Sea. The independent lifeboat crew at Caister, Norfolk, was called to the incident at 19:00 BST on Friday by the Humber Coastguard. An RNLI Cromer lifeboat, a rescue helicopter and various supply ships attended...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Stormzy speaks at fatal police shooting protest
Large crowds have gathered outside the Metropolitan Police's headquarters to protest the death of a man who was fatally shot by an armed officer in south London. Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill on Monday. Stormzy was among hundreds of protesters...
BBC
Milton Keynes: Teen convicted of manslaughter in stab death trial
A teenager accused of killing a 16-year-old student has been found guilty of manslaughter. Justice Will-Mamah, 18, was accused of murdering Ahmednur Nuur by stabbing him in the back near Milton Keynes College on 11 February. Will-Mamah had admitted killing the teenager, but told Luton Crown Court he had acted...
BBC
Life sentence for Swedish teen for killing teachers with axe and knives
An 18-year-old student who killed two teachers at a Swedish secondary school in March this year has been sentenced to life in jail. Fabian Cederholm was found guilty over the attack in which he used knives and an axe. His motive is unclear. About 50 students locked themselves inside classrooms...
BBC
Mid Antrim 150: Race day cancelled after oil, nails and glass 'deliberately' left on track
The Mid Antrim 150 race day, scheduled to take place on Saturday, has been cancelled after oil, glass and nails were "deliberately" deposited on parts of the Clough circuit overnight. A brief statement issued by the organising club read: "Sadly due to circumstances beyond our control race day of Mid...
