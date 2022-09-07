Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial to host event on 21st anniversary of terrorist attacks | By Anne Trautner

Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
Fox11online.com
Indigenous women react to removal of derogatory term from 8 NE Wisconsin locations
(WLUK) -- Eight locations in Northeast Wisconsin now have new names after an order from the Federal Department of the Interior. It's because the term "squaw" is derogatory towards Native women. The change has some Native Americans thrilled for what lies ahead. Oneida Nation Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster says...
People in Southeast Wisconsin are interested 'unretiring' more than ever
A recent report hit a nerve for many of our viewers. It is about "The Great Unretirement," where people are ditching the golf course to get back to work.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6 Wisconsin officials with Oath Keepers ties, analysis shows
MILWAUKEE - A new analysis shows 81 government officials across the United States have ties to the Oath Keepers, an extremist anti-government group. Six of them are from Wisconsin. To be clear, the mere inclusion of someone's name on this list does not mean that person was a member of...
WBAY Green Bay
Leaked Oath Keepers membership list includes Northeast Wisconsin ties
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The membership of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was leaked Wednesday. The list contains more than 38,000 names, including people who work in positions of authority. The Anti-Defamation League...
spectrumnews1.com
What veterans need to know about the PACT Act in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — It’s been a little over a month since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act was signed into law, which means more veterans will soon receive coverage. While all of this is still new to many veterans, the PACT Act is the largest expansion of VA...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Community expresses grave concern about future of Samaritan Home in West Bend, WI
September 10, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Comments are swirling regarding the future of the Samaritan Home in Washington County as another administrator turns in her resignation. What once appeared a priority in the county with a dedicated Task Force and study committee, now, as a Samaritan...
WSAW
94 veterans from north central Wisconsin get greeting of a lifetime at Dulles International Airport Monday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ninety-four veterans from north central Wisconsin got a greeting of a lifetime at the Dulles International Aiport on Monday. Those veterans were taking a ‘trip of a lifetime’ on the 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. After the group departed from the Central Wisconsin Aiport, the plane landed at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
wearegreenbay.com
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WISN
Queen Elizabeth II mourned in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — From Brookfield to Bay View, Wisconsinites mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, on Thursday. "It's going to be odd, really. This has been a constant in our life that's no longer there," Robert Gould, CEO of the Corners of Brookfield told WISN 12 News.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Ribbon cutting September 10 for Art in Hart mural in Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – Professional muralist John Kowalczyk put the finishing touches on the. new mural in downtown Hartford which the Art in Hart Committee hopes is the first of many. This first mural, which depicts the city flower and city bird, is located on the north side of Hank’s...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?
A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”. The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Healthy male/female volunteers sought for new Quest study at Spaulding Clinical
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, is offering the Quest Study for healthy male and female volunteers which involves 1 in-house stay, lasting 19 days/18 nights, 2 outpatient visits and 1 follow up phone call. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy...
Offensive slur removed from federal use in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A word historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur usually against Indigenous women was recently removed from federal use. According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features that had the word “squaw,” including 25 in Wisconsin.
empowerwisconsin.org
Mandela Barnes’ criminal record
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, has repeatedly advocated for cutting the state’s prison population in half, eliminating cash bail and other progressive criminal justice reforms. Before entering public office, Barnes previously worked as an organizer for Milwaukee Inner City Congregations...
Wisconsin Joint Named Among America’s Best Spots for Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are so commonplace, that they show up on just about every restaurant menu. They are seemingly easy to cook, and it is something that many restaurants can get out on tables pretty quickly. All in all, chicken wings are a great appetizer. However, there are people who go...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg: 20+ years experience, YOUR injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – At Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) we dedicate our legal practice to assisting injury victims and their families. We have served Washington County for over 28 years. During this time, we have helped thousands of clients from our community put their lives back together...
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
