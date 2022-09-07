Slinger, WI – Glenn Bogenchneider was raised on a farm near Iron Bridge, Wisconsin in Dodge County. He learned horseshoe pitching from his father who was a very good pitcher. When he was a teenager, Glenn and his dad would team up at social outings. The two of them were an untouchable tandem as they both threw a lot of ringers.

SLINGER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO