washingtoncountyinsider.com
Interfaith Caregivers of Washington Co. Oktoberfest fundraiser is October 16 | By Janean Brudvig
Washington Co, WI – On Sunday, October 16, 2022, Interfaith Caregivers of Washington Co. will host its annual fundraiser and this year’s theme is Oktoberfest. With the generous support of our caring community, Interfaith makes a difference every day in the lives of senior citizens in Washington Co. Will you help with this mission?
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 5 days and counting at Mavens on Main…..
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Five more days….. and Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in West Bend, Wi will be the place to be. What coffee and sweet treat are you looking forward to? Add to the list below... Mavens owner Staci...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Ribbon cutting September 10 for Art in Hart mural in Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – Professional muralist John Kowalczyk put the finishing touches on the. new mural in downtown Hartford which the Art in Hart Committee hopes is the first of many. This first mural, which depicts the city flower and city bird, is located on the north side of Hank’s...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Friday, Sept. 16 is POW/MIA Observance Day; display of “missing man” table at library | By James Maersch
Washington County, WI – POW/MIA Observance Day is commemorated on the third Friday in September. It is the day Americans pay tribute to former prisoners of war and keep faith with our promise as a nation to bring all of our hero’s home; this year it falls on Friday, September 16.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Clever rummage sale signs draw a crowd to Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Some clever signs are drawing a crowd to a huge family rummage sale on Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, Wi. The first sign was spotted on CTH Z and Paradise Drive. “Free Beer!” turned a lot of heads. Then (Just kidding) Rummage! and the arrow pointed east.
seehafernews.com
Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed
The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Thomas R. Barringer, 44, of West Bend, WI
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Thomas R. Barringer, 44, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his residence. Thomas was born on December 30, 1977, to the late James and Linda (nee Ferguson) Barringer. He proudly served in the Air Force for four years and was a Gulf War Veteran. He was united in marriage to Andrea A. Plonsky on April 24, 1999, in Dover, Delaware. He loved going camping, being outdoors, fishing, hiking, golfing, paintball, and playing his Xbox.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Glenn Bogenschneider of Slinger inducted into Wisconsin Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s Hall of Fame
Slinger, WI – Glenn Bogenchneider was raised on a farm near Iron Bridge, Wisconsin in Dodge County. He learned horseshoe pitching from his father who was a very good pitcher. When he was a teenager, Glenn and his dad would team up at social outings. The two of them were an untouchable tandem as they both threw a lot of ringers.
MATC Times
10135 10163 W. Forest Home Ave.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Lower - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of Forest Place Apartments in Hales Corners Wisconsin. Forest Place Apartments offers a uniquely quiet & spacious setting with walking paths directly to Whitnall Park. The many amenities include spacious bedroom layouts, floor plans with two bathrooms, storage lockers, and off-street parking. Our buildings have undergone meticulous & extensive renovation to insure your home with us is maintenance-free. Each spacious apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Our exclusive remodeled apartments feature luxury plank flooring, maple cabinetry, hard surface vanity tops, & microwaves.
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Neander the beagle puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed of the Wisconsin Humane Society visited the CBS 58 studio on Fri., Sept. 9 to showcase CBS 58's pet of the week. Meet Neander, a 6-month-old beagle that is available to adopt at the Milwaukee campus of WHS. See first-hand why he is described as "super curious and confident."
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Healthy male/female volunteers sought for new Quest study at Spaulding Clinical
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, is offering the Quest Study for healthy male and female volunteers which involves 1 in-house stay, lasting 19 days/18 nights, 2 outpatient visits and 1 follow up phone call. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Saving annual plants over winter
MILWAUKEE - Not quite ready to say goodbye to your favorite annual plant? Save it over winter with these tips from Melinda Myers!. Visit Melinda’s website for information on her upcoming appearances and webinars.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend West JV1 volleyball take 2 out of 3 from Slinger | By Megan Minz
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The West Bend West JV1 volleyball team hosted the Slinger Owls in their second North Shore Conference match of the season Thursday night. After losing the first set 24 – 26, the Spartans worked hard to start fresh the second...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Community expresses grave concern about future of Samaritan Home in West Bend, WI
September 10, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Comments are swirling regarding the future of the Samaritan Home in Washington County as another administrator turns in her resignation. What once appeared a priority in the county with a dedicated Task Force and study committee, now, as a Samaritan...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend West JV2 volleyball scores win over Slinger | By Anna Popp
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend West JV2 volleyball team played the Slinger Owls in an exciting match Thursday night, securing a win in their first home game of the season. The Spartans definitely brought their A-game, serving 13 aces throughout the course...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New Scooter’s Coffee House and car wash coming to STH 175 and Hwy 60 in Slinger, WI
September 8, 2022 – Slinger, WI – There’s a new coffee shop and car wash being proposed for a high-traffic intersection in Slinger, WI. The Plan Commission reviewed a proposal submitted by Krisandra Lippert for a Scooter’s Coffee House, 905 E. Commerce Blvd. Originally this was going to be a simple kiosk-type store, but later expanded to have a drive thru and dine-in option with coffee and food.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg: 20+ years experience, YOUR injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – At Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) we dedicate our legal practice to assisting injury victims and their families. We have served Washington County for over 28 years. During this time, we have helped thousands of clients from our community put their lives back together...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
Suicide Prevention Month: Elm Grove family shares son's story to help others
One Elm Grove family shared their story with TMJ4 News in hopes it will help others understand and come from behind the shadows of grief and shame.
