Kewaskum, WI

Interfaith Caregivers of Washington Co. Oktoberfest fundraiser is October 16 | By Janean Brudvig

Washington Co, WI – On Sunday, October 16, 2022, Interfaith Caregivers of Washington Co. will host its annual fundraiser and this year’s theme is Oktoberfest. With the generous support of our caring community, Interfaith makes a difference every day in the lives of senior citizens in Washington Co. Will you help with this mission?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
VIDEO | 5 days and counting at Mavens on Main…..

September 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Five more days….. and Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in West Bend, Wi will be the place to be. What coffee and sweet treat are you looking forward to? Add to the list below... Mavens owner Staci...
WEST BEND, WI
Clever rummage sale signs draw a crowd to Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – Some clever signs are drawing a crowd to a huge family rummage sale on Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, Wi. The first sign was spotted on CTH Z and Paradise Drive. “Free Beer!” turned a lot of heads. Then (Just kidding) Rummage! and the arrow pointed east.
Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed

The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Obituary | Thomas R. Barringer, 44, of West Bend, WI

September 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Thomas R. Barringer, 44, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his residence. Thomas was born on December 30, 1977, to the late James and Linda (nee Ferguson) Barringer. He proudly served in the Air Force for four years and was a Gulf War Veteran. He was united in marriage to Andrea A. Plonsky on April 24, 1999, in Dover, Delaware. He loved going camping, being outdoors, fishing, hiking, golfing, paintball, and playing his Xbox.
WEST BEND, WI
10135 10163 W. Forest Home Ave.

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Lower - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of Forest Place Apartments in Hales Corners Wisconsin. Forest Place Apartments offers a uniquely quiet & spacious setting with walking paths directly to Whitnall Park. The many amenities include spacious bedroom layouts, floor plans with two bathrooms, storage lockers, and off-street parking. Our buildings have undergone meticulous & extensive renovation to insure your home with us is maintenance-free. Each spacious apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Our exclusive remodeled apartments feature luxury plank flooring, maple cabinetry, hard surface vanity tops, & microwaves.
HALES CORNERS, WI
Meet our pet of the week, Neander the beagle puppy!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed of the Wisconsin Humane Society visited the CBS 58 studio on Fri., Sept. 9 to showcase CBS 58's pet of the week. Meet Neander, a 6-month-old beagle that is available to adopt at the Milwaukee campus of WHS. See first-hand why he is described as "super curious and confident."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Saving annual plants over winter

MILWAUKEE - Not quite ready to say goodbye to your favorite annual plant? Save it over winter with these tips from Melinda Myers!. Visit Melinda’s website for information on her upcoming appearances and webinars.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
West Bend West JV2 volleyball scores win over Slinger | By Anna Popp

September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend West JV2 volleyball team played the Slinger Owls in an exciting match Thursday night, securing a win in their first home game of the season. The Spartans definitely brought their A-game, serving 13 aces throughout the course...
WEST BEND, WI
REAL ESTATE | New Scooter’s Coffee House and car wash coming to STH 175 and Hwy 60 in Slinger, WI

September 8, 2022 – Slinger, WI – There’s a new coffee shop and car wash being proposed for a high-traffic intersection in Slinger, WI. The Plan Commission reviewed a proposal submitted by Krisandra Lippert for a Scooter’s Coffee House, 905 E. Commerce Blvd. Originally this was going to be a simple kiosk-type store, but later expanded to have a drive thru and dine-in option with coffee and food.
SLINGER, WI
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
WEST BEND, WI

