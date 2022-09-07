ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II’s life

LONDON (AP) — Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne. —April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future...
SFGate

Marsha Hunt, 1917-2022: An Appreciation of One of Hollywood’s Genuine Heroines

The death of actress-activist Marsha Hunt this week is a historical watershed and a personal loss. Marsha was one of the last living actors who began her movie career during the Great Depression in 1935. She became part of a now vanished Hollywood, initially at Paramount then at MGM, that bound contracted talent to studios with artists having little to no say over their choice of roles and careers. Nevertheless, she thrived in the studio system by becoming somewhat less than a genuine movie star and more of a consummate professional actress.
SFGate

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch’s health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family rushed to be at her side. The announcement by the palace came a...
SFGate

‘Victim’ Review: A Mother’s Love and a Son’s Lie Expose a Community Corroded by Hate and Politics

It isn’t that people’s first instincts are bad in “Victim,” Slovak director Michal Blaško’s compelling, apprehensive feature debut. A distraught Ukrainian mother travelling back to her adopted home in the Czech Republic to be by her injured son’s hospital bedside, for example, will find someone willing to drive her when her bus is delayed. It’s just that once they find those instincts lining up with their pre-existing prejudices — say, when the boy alleges, or heavily implies, that the ones who beat him up were of Roma background — then those same people will erase all nuance, ignore all complexity, and do almost anything to drink further into the intoxication of righteous moral outrage. Even if it means shoring up a teenager’s lie.
The US Sun

Fantastic Four: When is new Marvel movie being released?

MARVEL revealed a number of upcoming projects at this Disney's 2022 D23 Expo. Fans, however, were hoping to learn more about the highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot - but were let down by the lack of details. When is Fantastic Four being released?. The Marvel Studios panel announced the release...
