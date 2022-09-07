Read full article on original website
One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
New Jersey Drivers Get A Shockingly Good Grade In Study
Despite what you see each and every day on the roads of the Garden State, it turns out that New Jersey drivers aren't that bad after all, at least not according to one published study. If you are to believe what one report says about the states with the rudest...
Pa Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ Beach
A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said. 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pa. began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and...
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
9/11 anniversary coming up: Many in NJ need ways to cope with anxiety
More than 20 years ago on a lovely, tranquil day, the world changed forever. Two planes hijacked by Islamic militants flew into and destroyed the Twin Towers in New York, a jet slammed into the Pentagon just outside of Washington, D.C., and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
This Is New Jersey’s Absolutely Can’t-Miss Restaurant For 2022
A lot of New Jersey residents may not get to all their favorite restaurants or try new ones in the summer months because of all the tourist activity the Garden State gets. Now that the summer tourist season is over, you may be venturing out to try some restaurants that you have heard about but haven't gotten to just yet.
2 Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
Tomatoes in Beer? Only in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their Jersey tomatoes. Some brewers are among them because they’re incorporating them into their ales. According to New Jersey Monthly, one of these brewers is Tom Troncone the owner of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin. His Insalata Farmhouse Ale has not only the Jersey tomato but another ingredient you might not expect: white pepper.
Where to Donate Gently Worn Gowns and Dresses in Atlantic County NJ
The new school year has begun! It'll go fast, though, and by next spring, teens will be gearing up for semi-formals and prom. If you've got gently worn dresses or gowns, you can donate them to Project Prom 2023!. Project Prom is a local non-profit organization that helps South Jersey...
NJ State Park Reopens After Rabies Scare
A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox. Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox...
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
Passionate NJ Wawa Fans Offer 15 Ways to Make Their Stores Better
Ah, Wawa. Yes, if you're from New Jersey, you gotta have one. I mean, what would the Garden State be without Wawa?. You can grab a hoagie if you need something to eat at 2 AM. Coffee at sunrise? They got you covered. And that's not to mention any number of snacks, salads, and drinks.
The Unbelievable Choice For New Jersey’s Strangest Animal Has Been Revealed
It turns out that with all the strange things we encounter here in New Jersey, our animal world doesn't disappoint in its level of strangeness. Although I have to admit when I compare the strangest New Jersey animal to the weirdest animal in other states, the choice for the Garden State is pretty disappointing.
‘Night Forms’ returning to Hamilton, NJ’s Grounds for Sculpture
HAMILTON (Mercer) — Building on founder Seward Johnson's challenge to boost winter and cold-weather visitorship in a park primarily known for its outdoor sights, Grounds for Sculpture will launch the second season of its "Night Forms" installation on Nov. 25. A partnership with Klip Collective, the upcoming season will...
Why One New Jersey Hospital Had a Closet Full of Guns [VIDEO]
A New Jersey hospital was recently found to have a closet full of weapons and ammunition. What was it doing there?. I can't be the only one shaking my head at this bizarre discovery. A few weeks ago, back on Monday, July 18th, police were called to Hudson Regional Hospital...
Things That Atlantic & Cape May County locals Do After Labor Day
Jon Baker, a local artist, raised a very good point during the preparation phase of this assignment. We are reviewing here, things that locals will do after Labor Day, that they don’t do during the busy summer months. Jon told us that he used to hear from customers, “See...
