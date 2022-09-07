ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Where to Watch: SU vs. UConn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team hits the road Saturday to take on the UConn Huskies. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network. That station can be found locally on:. Spectrum: Channel 315 (SD & HD) Verizon...
How to watch Syracuse football vs. UConn: Time, TV channel, free live stream

After an explosive start to the season, Syracuse University hits the road to face UConn at Rentschler Field on Saturday, Sept. 10 (9/10/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. UConn will air on CBS Sports Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
