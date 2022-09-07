Read full article on original website
Syracuse football has a cushy lead on UConn midway through 3rd quarter (live score, updates)
East Hartford, Conn. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Connecticut Huskies at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. UConn
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team hits the road Saturday to take on the UConn Huskies. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network. That station can be found locally on:. Spectrum: Channel 315 (SD & HD) Verizon...
How to watch Syracuse football vs. UConn: Time, TV channel, free live stream
After an explosive start to the season, Syracuse University hits the road to face UConn at Rentschler Field on Saturday, Sept. 10 (9/10/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. UConn will air on CBS Sports Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
HS football roundup: Dominant ground game leads way for Baldwinsville
Rome, N.Y. — A traffic jam and a pit stop at the wrong location wasn’t enough to derail the Bees from a dominant 55-13 win over Class AA foe Rome Free Academy (0-2) . “I told the coaches ‘don’t panic, get done, when we get done, we’ll go on the field,’” Baldwinsville coach Carl Sanfilippo said of the team’s delay.
Axe: Robert Anae made an instant impact on Syracuse’s offense: These 3 plays show what’s new
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University football fans were wondering all summer what new offensive coordinator Robert Anae would do to revive a stale offensive attack at Syracuse. They knew the eye-popping numbers. Anae’s offense finished third in the country last season at Virginia, averaging 511 yards per game.
Cole Swider podcast: If Jim Boeheim needed me to return, ‘I might’ve gone back just out of loyalty’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Cole Swider decided to enter the 2022 NBA Draft despite having the option to return to Syracuse for another year with the Orange, but only after discussing his plans with SU head coach Jim Boeheim. In an appearance on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast, Swider said...
Tales of Drew: The life and sudden death of Andrew Grabowski, Syracuse skate legend
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
HS football roundup: Liverpool pummels Henninger with potent ground attack (60 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Liverpool’s ground attack was relentless as the Warriors broke off six rushing touchdowns en route to Thursday’s Class AA football victory over Henninger. Senior running back Jah’Deuir Reese scored three touchdowns to lead his Liverpool team to a decisive 56-24 victory over the Black...
HS roundup: Skaneateles golfer sinks ‘rare’ shot on 8th hole at Drumlins
Skaneateles senior Tyson DiRubbo did something not many golfers can say they have ever done on a golf course. He shot an albatross on the 460-yard, par-5 eighth hole at Drumlins Golf Course on Friday, a feat he said was even more “rare” than the hole-in-one he shot when he was just seven years old.
Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 on unused wireless devices over past 6 years, auditor finds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 over the past six years paying for wireless devices that were never used. An audit performed by City Auditor Nader Maroun uncovered the waste earlier this year.
4 people shot in 3 shootings in 1 day in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four people were injured in three shootings Thursday in Syracuse, police said. Two shootings were reported within an hour of each other, according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday. Police received a shots fired call in the 1500 block of South Salina Street...
Munjed’s continues to wow Westcott after 38 years (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — When it comes to running a family-owned operation for 38 years, luck has nothing to do with it. Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe has been serving up delicious food since 1984 and is deserving of the cozy space they have carved out in the Syracuse neighborhood of Wescott.
How woman found her beloved one-eye dog that was in her car when it was stolen in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Danielle Horzempa was waiting for a friend outside a Starbucks near Syracuse University recently when car thieves snatched her car. She barely noticed the group of people walk past her and jump into her Subaru Impreza. Inside was her beloved dog Mia, a five-year-old Japanese chin.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Syracuse ready to welcome Sir Elton John for Dome concert
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Earlier in September, people were getting ready to watch this season’s first Syracuse football game at the JMA Wireless Dome. Now, they are getting ready to see Sir Elton John. As a part of Sir Elton’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour, he is making a trip to the dome for one […]
Elton John’s first Syracuse show was 52 years ago; he was billed last for a concert that cost $3.50
The first time Sir Elton John played in Syracuse, he was mostly an afterthought. He was billed last on a five-artist show at the War Memorial, and had been added to the lineup just a week before showtime.
Joint services today for Central NY brothers who died in murder-suicide
Hastings, N.Y. — The family of two brothers who died in a murder-suicide a week ago will hold funeral services for them together Saturday. Colin Teeter, 27, shot and killed his brother Kyle, 30, before turning the rifle on himself last Saturday inside their parents’ home in Oswego County.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just short of a miracle': Baldwinsville man is active again after suffering stroke
Professionals at PACE CNY call it "just short of a miracle." A Baldwinsville man who was told he would never walk again after suffering a stroke in the fall of 2020 is now not only walking without assistance, but also golfing. While stroke recovery takes top-notch professional guidance, it also...
cnycentral.com
A beautiful start to the weekend, but rain is on the way!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Get set for a beautiful summery Saturday! Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures expected. Then rain arrives Sunday, along with milder temperatures. Here's the weather system setup. High pressure will bring us sunshine today, but an areas of low pressure will move in from the south with showers for Sunday. Then a second system moves in from the west with stormy weather and mild temperatures to start next week.
