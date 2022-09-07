Skaneateles senior Tyson DiRubbo did something not many golfers can say they have ever done on a golf course. He shot an albatross on the 460-yard, par-5 eighth hole at Drumlins Golf Course on Friday, a feat he said was even more “rare” than the hole-in-one he shot when he was just seven years old.

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO