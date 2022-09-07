ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | eBay offerings at St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, WI

Jackson, WI – The Dig & Save Outlet for St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, WI is the headquarters for the organization’s new eBay store. The location is just west of Highway 45 and south of Highway 60 by the roundabout on Cedar Parkway. Washington County Insider on...
JACKSON, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from Flying Electrons Airfest event in Menomonee Falls

Top photo: A Mig 29 radio controlled model airplane lands during the Flying Electrons Airfest event held in Menomonee Falls on Aug. 13. Middle row: A Flex Innovation Mamba 120 radio controlled airplane with yellow black scheme (left photo) goes vertical while a Multiplex Parkmaster radio controlled plane lands after flight.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI
Lifestyle
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New Scooter’s Coffee House and car wash coming to STH 175 and Hwy 60 in Slinger, WI

September 8, 2022 – Slinger, WI – There’s a new coffee shop and car wash being proposed for a high-traffic intersection in Slinger, WI. The Plan Commission reviewed a proposal submitted by Krisandra Lippert for a Scooter’s Coffee House, 905 E. Commerce Blvd. Originally this was going to be a simple kiosk-type store, but later expanded to have a drive thru and dine-in option with coffee and food.
SLINGER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on in Fort Atkinson through one of the smallest and unexpected ways

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, her legacy lives on in the smallest ways possible: all the way down to her socks. According to the Hoard Historical Museum, there’s a good chance that on her wedding day, Queen Elizabeth wore stockings made in Fort Atkinson. “Well, it’s definitely a claim to fame,” said Merrilee Lee,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
pleasantviewrealty.com

520 Teal Lane, Sheboygan Falls, WI, USA

Can build up to 16 condos on these lots. Seller will sell Separately. For the fastest response, additional information or to schedule a showing, please email Karen@PleasantViewRealty.com or call/text 920-207-4041. Property Inclusions. None. Property Exclusions. None. Property Taxes. $213. Property Features.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA, formerly of West Bend, WI

Washington County, WI – Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA (formerly of West Bend, WI) found peace on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1984, to Richard and Barbara Cammack in Milwaukee, WI. Brian graduated from West Bend East. Sergeant First Class (SFC) Brian Cammack served over 13 years as US Army Combat Medic and Critical Care Flight Medic.
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Downtown Waukesha’s Busy Arts Mecca

In October, the Almont Gallery will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The gallery is housed in the first free standing stone building in downtown Waukesha, dating back to the Civil War era on the corner of Main and Clinton Streets. Almont has been dubbed the “go-to place” by locals and outsiders alike.
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Interfaith Caregivers of Washington Co. Oktoberfest fundraiser is October 16 | By Janean Brudvig

Washington Co, WI – On Sunday, October 16, 2022, Interfaith Caregivers of Washington Co. will host its annual fundraiser and this year’s theme is Oktoberfest. With the generous support of our caring community, Interfaith makes a difference every day in the lives of senior citizens in Washington Co. Will you help with this mission?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished

WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Friends rescued Port Washington swimmer from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A New Berlin man, 18, and his two friends are being called heroes after they helped rescue a swimmer in distress from Lake Michigan. Sean Brierton was with Rose Horien and another friend on South Beach in Port Washington on Aug. 27 for what was supposed to be a perfect end to summer.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Thankfully, Bay View’s Palomino Is Reopening Soon

Since Bay View’s Palomino closed in July, the bar-resto has hosted a rummage sale (of restaurant and kitchen wares) and… kept us all wondering when they’d open those doors again. Well, it’s happening. This Friday the lights will be back on at this popular emporium (2461 S. Superior St.), but things won’t go completely back to normal quite yet.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy