Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Ribbon cutting September 10 for Art in Hart mural in Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – Professional muralist John Kowalczyk put the finishing touches on the. new mural in downtown Hartford which the Art in Hart Committee hopes is the first of many. This first mural, which depicts the city flower and city bird, is located on the north side of Hank’s...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Clever rummage sale signs draw a crowd to Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Some clever signs are drawing a crowd to a huge family rummage sale on Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, Wi. The first sign was spotted on CTH Z and Paradise Drive. “Free Beer!” turned a lot of heads. Then (Just kidding) Rummage! and the arrow pointed east.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | eBay offerings at St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, WI
Jackson, WI – The Dig & Save Outlet for St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, WI is the headquarters for the organization’s new eBay store. The location is just west of Highway 45 and south of Highway 60 by the roundabout on Cedar Parkway. Washington County Insider on...
discoverhometown.com
Photos from Flying Electrons Airfest event in Menomonee Falls
Top photo: A Mig 29 radio controlled model airplane lands during the Flying Electrons Airfest event held in Menomonee Falls on Aug. 13. Middle row: A Flex Innovation Mamba 120 radio controlled airplane with yellow black scheme (left photo) goes vertical while a Multiplex Parkmaster radio controlled plane lands after flight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncountyinsider.com
American Companies completes construction on West Bend Lakes Clubhouse
West Bend, WI – On July 8, 2022, American Companies finished construction on the rebuilt West Bend Lakes Clubhouse located at 1241 Highway 33 E, in the Town of Trenton, WI. The course, owned by the Tom Merkel family, is working hard with its dedicated staff to build for the future.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New Scooter’s Coffee House and car wash coming to STH 175 and Hwy 60 in Slinger, WI
September 8, 2022 – Slinger, WI – There’s a new coffee shop and car wash being proposed for a high-traffic intersection in Slinger, WI. The Plan Commission reviewed a proposal submitted by Krisandra Lippert for a Scooter’s Coffee House, 905 E. Commerce Blvd. Originally this was going to be a simple kiosk-type store, but later expanded to have a drive thru and dine-in option with coffee and food.
Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on in Fort Atkinson through one of the smallest and unexpected ways
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, her legacy lives on in the smallest ways possible: all the way down to her socks. According to the Hoard Historical Museum, there’s a good chance that on her wedding day, Queen Elizabeth wore stockings made in Fort Atkinson. “Well, it’s definitely a claim to fame,” said Merrilee Lee,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Healthy male/female volunteers sought for new Quest study at Spaulding Clinical
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, is offering the Quest Study for healthy male and female volunteers which involves 1 in-house stay, lasting 19 days/18 nights, 2 outpatient visits and 1 follow up phone call. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pleasantviewrealty.com
520 Teal Lane, Sheboygan Falls, WI, USA
Can build up to 16 condos on these lots. Seller will sell Separately. For the fastest response, additional information or to schedule a showing, please email Karen@PleasantViewRealty.com or call/text 920-207-4041. Property Inclusions. None. Property Exclusions. None. Property Taxes. $213. Property Features.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA, formerly of West Bend, WI
Washington County, WI – Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA (formerly of West Bend, WI) found peace on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1984, to Richard and Barbara Cammack in Milwaukee, WI. Brian graduated from West Bend East. Sergeant First Class (SFC) Brian Cammack served over 13 years as US Army Combat Medic and Critical Care Flight Medic.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Community expresses grave concern about future of Samaritan Home in West Bend, WI
September 10, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Comments are swirling regarding the future of the Samaritan Home in Washington County as another administrator turns in her resignation. What once appeared a priority in the county with a dedicated Task Force and study committee, now, as a Samaritan...
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Street festival 'TosaFest' returns to Wauwatosa this weekend
TosaFest will return to the streets of the Village of Wauwatosa this weekend after several years of being in Hart Park.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Glenn Bogenschneider of Slinger inducted into Wisconsin Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s Hall of Fame
Slinger, WI – Glenn Bogenchneider was raised on a farm near Iron Bridge, Wisconsin in Dodge County. He learned horseshoe pitching from his father who was a very good pitcher. When he was a teenager, Glenn and his dad would team up at social outings. The two of them were an untouchable tandem as they both threw a lot of ringers.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
shepherdexpress.com
Downtown Waukesha’s Busy Arts Mecca
In October, the Almont Gallery will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The gallery is housed in the first free standing stone building in downtown Waukesha, dating back to the Civil War era on the corner of Main and Clinton Streets. Almont has been dubbed the “go-to place” by locals and outsiders alike.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Interfaith Caregivers of Washington Co. Oktoberfest fundraiser is October 16 | By Janean Brudvig
Washington Co, WI – On Sunday, October 16, 2022, Interfaith Caregivers of Washington Co. will host its annual fundraiser and this year’s theme is Oktoberfest. With the generous support of our caring community, Interfaith makes a difference every day in the lives of senior citizens in Washington Co. Will you help with this mission?
voiceofalexandria.com
Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished
WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friends rescued Port Washington swimmer from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A New Berlin man, 18, and his two friends are being called heroes after they helped rescue a swimmer in distress from Lake Michigan. Sean Brierton was with Rose Horien and another friend on South Beach in Port Washington on Aug. 27 for what was supposed to be a perfect end to summer.
milwaukeemag.com
Thankfully, Bay View’s Palomino Is Reopening Soon
Since Bay View’s Palomino closed in July, the bar-resto has hosted a rummage sale (of restaurant and kitchen wares) and… kept us all wondering when they’d open those doors again. Well, it’s happening. This Friday the lights will be back on at this popular emporium (2461 S. Superior St.), but things won’t go completely back to normal quite yet.
Comments / 0