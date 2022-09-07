ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

3 Braves players who shouldn’t sniff the postseason roster

The postseason Atlanta Braves roster doesn’t need to have these three players on it. The Atlanta Braves are going to the postseason! Exactly whom they play, which spot they will have in the MLB postseason bracket, and how far they can go is yet to be determined. Regardless of those important facts, we do know the Braves are going to see some action in October with their season on the line as their magic number continues to shrink.
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. In 270 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .202 batting average with a .659 OPS, 9 home runs,...
numberfire.com

Lewis Brinson not in San Francisco's lineup Saturday afternoon

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Brinson is being replaced in center field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 23 plate appearances this season, Brinson has a .227 batting average with a .909 OPS, 3 home...
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Chance To Clinch Postseason Berth

After going 4-2 on their homestand, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a nine-game road trip, with their first stop at Petco Park for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers enter play with an MLB-best 94-42 record and a magic number of six to clinch the National...
The Associated Press

Díaz 7 RBIs, Cron 504-foot HR lead Rox over D-Backs 13-10

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 Friday night after wasting a seven-run lead. Arizona took a 10-8 lead with a nine-run fifth, but the Rockies rallied to become the first team to win after allowing nine runs in a single inning since the Los Angeles Angels at Texas on Sept. 19, 2008. It was the Rockies’ third-consecutive victory, giving them their longest win streak in nearly two months. Colorado has scored at least eight runs in each of those games. “These games matter,” said the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon, who hit a pair of solo homers. “We’re all competitors. We come here every day and we want to win. I know we’re not in it as much as we’d like to be. With the homers, hopefully we just keep hitting a bunch and roll that into next season.”
