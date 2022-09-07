ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer gains big win over Streaks

Chambersburg 1, Manheim Township 0: The Trojans concluded a week of games against some of the best in District 3 with a victory, edging the Blue Streaks in a Saturday afternoon non-league game at Trojan Stadium. Chambersburg (2-2) got a goal at the 45-minute mark when Manheim Township was called...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Shippensburg runs record to 3-0 with 21-14 win over Spring Grove

With a 21-14 win on the road the Greyhounds ran their 2022 record to 3-0 and 17th consecutive regular season win. Shippensburg checked off another box as they Trailed the Rockets early 7-0. Shippensburg had the games first possession. Erby Weller returned the kick 30 yards to the Hounds 45....
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans blank ‘Boro 17-0 to raise record to 2-1

WAYNESBORO — Both teams missed some golden opportunities to score. But while Waynesboro never did find a way to get on the board, Chambersburg produced a touchdown in each half, plus a field goal, and captured a 17-0 non-league victory Friday night over the Indians at Buchanan Automotive Stadium.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

September 9, 2022

WAYNESBORO — Both teams missed some golden opportunities to score. But while Waynesboro never did find a way to get on the board, Chambersburg produced a touchdown in each half, plus a […]. Blue Devils trounce Squires to move to 3-0 By egotwals on September 9, 2022 •...
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27 News

Altoona demolishes Mifflin County in Week 3

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona beat Mifflin County by a score of 38-0, improving to a 3-0 record, on Friday, Sept. 9 during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind […]
ALTOONA, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Blue Devils win McConnellsburg volleyball event

McCONNELLSBURG — The Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team brought home a championship Saturday when it won the Lady Spartan Tournament in McConnellsburg. The Blue Devils took first place in their pool play, then faced off against rival James Buchanan in the championship match. G-A fought the Rockets in the first game, but were tripped up, 25-27.
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule

YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
YORK, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blue Devils trounce Squires to move to 3-0

GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim football coach Devin McCauley had to think for a few seconds when asked if there was anything negative in Friday night’s game. He finally settled on his team having too many penalties (5 for 53 yards). But just about everything else went the Blue Devils’ way and they coasted to a 35-0 non-league victory over Delone Catholic at Kaley Field.
GREENCASTLE, PA
local21news.com

Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality

A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
DC News Now

HomeGoods opening in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon. HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22. In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
fcfreepress

motor vehicle: Head on crash on Walnut Bottom Road

A two-vehicle head on crash Thursday morning sent first responders from two Shippensburg area fire companies to Walnut Bottom Road to help at least one trapped victim. Shippensburg’s Vigilant Hose Company Engine 152 responded to 123 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township, at 8:09 a.m. Thursday for the head-on motor vehicle crash between a truck and SUV. West End Fire and Rescue Co. assisted Vigilant’s first responders at the scene.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

