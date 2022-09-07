Read full article on original website
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer gains big win over Streaks
Chambersburg 1, Manheim Township 0: The Trojans concluded a week of games against some of the best in District 3 with a victory, edging the Blue Streaks in a Saturday afternoon non-league game at Trojan Stadium. Chambersburg (2-2) got a goal at the 45-minute mark when Manheim Township was called...
thesportspage.blog
Shippensburg runs record to 3-0 with 21-14 win over Spring Grove
With a 21-14 win on the road the Greyhounds ran their 2022 record to 3-0 and 17th consecutive regular season win. Shippensburg checked off another box as they Trailed the Rockets early 7-0. Shippensburg had the games first possession. Erby Weller returned the kick 30 yards to the Hounds 45....
echo-pilot.com
Week 3 highlights: Trojans' defense on display in all-county matchup
Points were hard to come by Friday night in Waynesboro. But for Chambersburg, they found just enough. The Trojans blanked the Indians on the way to a 17-0 win over their county rival. This was the first time these two teams had met since 2013, so there was plenty of importance with this one.
thesportspage.blog
Trojans blank ‘Boro 17-0 to raise record to 2-1
WAYNESBORO — Both teams missed some golden opportunities to score. But while Waynesboro never did find a way to get on the board, Chambersburg produced a touchdown in each half, plus a field goal, and captured a 17-0 non-league victory Friday night over the Indians at Buchanan Automotive Stadium.
thesportspage.blog
September 9, 2022
WAYNESBORO — Both teams missed some golden opportunities to score. But while Waynesboro never did find a way to get on the board, Chambersburg produced a touchdown in each half, plus a […]. Blue Devils trounce Squires to move to 3-0 By egotwals on September 9, 2022 •...
Altoona demolishes Mifflin County in Week 3
ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona beat Mifflin County by a score of 38-0, improving to a 3-0 record, on Friday, Sept. 9 during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind […]
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Blue Devils win McConnellsburg volleyball event
McCONNELLSBURG — The Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team brought home a championship Saturday when it won the Lady Spartan Tournament in McConnellsburg. The Blue Devils took first place in their pool play, then faced off against rival James Buchanan in the championship match. G-A fought the Rockets in the first game, but were tripped up, 25-27.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule
YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
thesportspage.blog
Blue Devils trounce Squires to move to 3-0
GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim football coach Devin McCauley had to think for a few seconds when asked if there was anything negative in Friday night’s game. He finally settled on his team having too many penalties (5 for 53 yards). But just about everything else went the Blue Devils’ way and they coasted to a 35-0 non-league victory over Delone Catholic at Kaley Field.
thesportspage.blog
Football: Watch live Delone Catholic at Greencastle 6:30 p.m. Friday September 9
The Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devils host Delone Catholic. Pregame show aat 6:30. Kickoff at 7:00. Greg Hoover and Bernie Stanalonis bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here or logo to watch. The game will be simulcast on 93.7 FM WRGG.
local21news.com
Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
Central Pa. man dumped gasoline, threatened to burn woman’s house: Police
A man is charged with terroristic threats and criminal mischief after threatening to kill a woman in Chambersburg and dumping gasoline over her front porch, according to police. William Adkins, 47, of Shippensburg, threatened to burn down a Chambersburg home on the 200 block of North Main Street at around...
abc27.com
Woman assaulted while thwarting thieves in Hershey; cops and store ‘didn’t even call to see if I was okay’
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified at least one suspect in a Hershey retail theft that turned violent as a shopper photographed the thieves’ license plate while they tried to get away. It happened Aug. 20 at the Old Navy Outlet store in the Tanger Outlets...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality
A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
abc27.com
Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
abc27.com
Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
HomeGoods opening in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon. HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22. In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area […]
motor vehicle: Head on crash on Walnut Bottom Road
A two-vehicle head on crash Thursday morning sent first responders from two Shippensburg area fire companies to Walnut Bottom Road to help at least one trapped victim. Shippensburg’s Vigilant Hose Company Engine 152 responded to 123 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township, at 8:09 a.m. Thursday for the head-on motor vehicle crash between a truck and SUV. West End Fire and Rescue Co. assisted Vigilant’s first responders at the scene.
