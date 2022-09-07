Read full article on original website
Tennis-Swiatek takes the cake after U.S. Open win
NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek was able to have her cake and eat it at the U.S. Open after the Pole capped her campaign at a star-studded Flushing Meadows by collecting her third Grand Slam title.
UFC 279: Denis Tiuliulin overcomes point deduction and finishes Jamie Pickett (Video)
Denis Tiuliulin brings the heat in the second round to score a finish of Jamie Pickett at UFC 279. In spite of some trouble from losing a point on two low blows, Denis Tiuliulin made sure the judges weren’t needed for his fight with Jamie Pickett, scoring the win at UFC 279.
Storm Sanders and John Peers break Australia’s 21-year drought with mixed doubles title
John Peers and Storm Sanders have produced a memorable triumph at the US Open, becoming the first Australian pair to win the mixed doubles title in 21 years in their first grand slam together. The new combination had to battle from a set down to defeat Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and...
Team USA will play for bronze at AmeriCup after loss to Argentina
The American team will be in the bronze medal game at the AmeriCup tournament after dropping an 82-73 decision to Argentina in today’s semifinals, the Associated Press reports. Team USA was the defending champion, defeating Argentina for the gold medal five years ago. Gabriel Deck, who played briefly for...
