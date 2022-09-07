ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tennis-Swiatek takes the cake after U.S. Open win

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek was able to have her cake and eat it at the U.S. Open after the Pole capped her campaign at a star-studded Flushing Meadows by collecting her third Grand Slam title.
TENNIS
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy