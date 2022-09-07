ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house

Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Evers To Tour Superior School

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Jill Underly, will be in Superior Thursday as part of a statewide “Back to School” tour. The governor and superintendent will visit the Northern Lights Elementary School and meet with school...
SUPERIOR, WI
City
Duluth, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Northern Minnesota researchers close in on sulfate pollution solution

Outside the wastewater treatment plant in the Iron Range town of Aurora, a small trailer could hold clues to solving a big environmental problem facing northern Minnesota — how to protect wild rice from sulfate, a pollutant released by iron ore mines, wastewater treatment plants and other industries. Mei...
AURORA, MN
kdal610.com

Electric Vehicle Show At Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Dozens of electric vehicles will be on display Thursday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. The show, sponsored by Great River Energy and participating cooperatives, will also feature live music and food trucks. Gates open at 4 p-m with a discussion panel about electric vehicles...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Three People Rescued From Jet Ski Emergency Off Park Point

DULUTH, Minn. — Three people were rescued on Thursday afternoon after a jet ski overturned and starting taking on water, according to the Duluth Fire Department. The call came in from 4800 Minnesota Avenue. The people in the water were three young adults, and their friends called 911. The...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash

CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD, IA
MIX 108

New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior

Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
SUPERIOR, WI
kdal610.com

Groundbreaking For Superior Solar Garden

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Superior Water Light and Power community solar garden is being held on Thursday. The solar garden will be built on SWL&P owned land at 2828 Hammond Avenue near Heritage Park. Once constructed, the solar garden will be large enough to...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Blatnik Bridge Reopens All Lanes To Public

DULUTH, Minn. — Drivers are getting some relief on the Blatnik Bridge after three months of summer construction. All lanes are now open compared to single lanes in both directions since May. Crews had been working on concrete, sealing, drainage, and deck improvements. This has all been done to...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Long-time felon arrested in Duluth drug bust

DULUTH, MN-- A 66-year-old Duluth man with a lengthy criminal history is now in jail after police confiscated drugs and illegal firearms during a search. That search warrant for methamphetamine sales was conducted on the 900 block of E. 3rd Street in Duluth. Inside the John Reick home, the police...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible this evening

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 8, 2022. Here's the latest look at the potential for showers and storms this evening into tonight. A line of showers and thunderstorms will slowly sweep from west to east across the area later today along a cold front. A storm or two may become strong to severe from this evening into early tomorrow morning. Possible hazards associated with any severe storms that develop will be damaging winds up to 60 MPH and large hail up to 1”. Make sure to have a way to receive warning information, such as listening to NOAA Weather Radio. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue on Friday as the cold front slowly continues southeastward. Northwest Wisconsin will see rain chances linger into this weekend while northeast Minnesota dries out.
DULUTH, MN

