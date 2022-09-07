The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen. Journeying alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation. On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO