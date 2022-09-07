Hey, big spender. That would be you, Fort Lauderdale. Inquiring minds want to know how the city managed to blow $500,000 on a four-hour concert without commission approval — and who’s to blame. “I’d like to know what happened,” Mayor Dean Trantalis said. “I believe there is more below the surface than we’ve been able to uncover so far. We still want to find out how this fiasco occurred.” Part ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO