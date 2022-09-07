Karolina Plíšková vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction & Odds for U.S. Open Quarterfinal (Pliskova Has Edge In Quarters)

Read full article on original website
Storm Sanders and John Peers break Australia’s 21-year drought with mixed doubles title
John Peers and Storm Sanders have produced a memorable triumph at the US Open, becoming the first Australian pair to win the mixed doubles title in 21 years in their first grand slam together. The new combination had to battle from a set down to defeat Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and...
Team USA will play for bronze at AmeriCup after loss to Argentina
The American team will be in the bronze medal game at the AmeriCup tournament after dropping an 82-73 decision to Argentina in today’s semifinals, the Associated Press reports. Team USA was the defending champion, defeating Argentina for the gold medal five years ago. Gabriel Deck, who played briefly for...
UFC 279: Chris Barnett battles back to annihilate Jake Collier in the second round (Video)
UFC 279: Chris Barnett defeated Jake Collier. Chris Barnett defeated Jake Collier via TKO (strikes), Round 2 – 2:24 at UFC 279 on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, live from T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, NV. “Stand up Vegas. Let’s go! Me, dudes like Jake that is what we do…...
USC vs. Stanford: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds
Making his Pac-12 debut is USC coach Lincoln Riley, as the No. 10 Trojans travel to face Stanford on Saturday. The matchup pits one of the conference's newest coaches against one of its longest-tenured coaches, the Cardinal's David Shaw. The Trojans crushed Rice 66-14 in Riley's first game with eight...
Northwestern vs. Duke odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from proven computer model
The Northwestern Wildcats will be looking to build off their season-opening win over Nebraska when they face the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon. Northwestern rallied from a 28-17 deficit, scoring 14 consecutive points down the stretch of the 31-28 win. Duke is coming off an impressive showing of its own, blowing out Temple in a 30-0 final.
Clemson vs. Furman: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
