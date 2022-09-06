As the hallways fill with new students it's up to the students to make the memories last. Making sure to check up on your mental health and keep up the good grades. For seniors in their last year, it's up to them to finish the school year strong, prepare for the real world, and see what the future holds for them. However, there is no need for them to stress too much as there is no rush. Seniors should focus on valuing their time, mending relationships with positive people, and taking care of themselves.

