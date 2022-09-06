Read full article on original website
Related
hanovercentralathletics.com
Tennis Team Undefeated in Dual Matches
The boys’ tennis team remained undefeated in the dual season by beating Lake Station last night, 5-0. This brings their overall record to 8-0. Scores are as follows:. Mitch Remaly (HC) def Ashton San Miguel (LS) 6-0 6-1 Nick Miedema (HC) def Jonathon Franco (LS) 6-0 6-0 Joey Krumdieck...
hanovercentralathletics.com
Pregame notes: Battle of unbeatens; HC hosts 3-0 River Forest
River Forest Ingots (3-0, 1-0 GSSC North Division) at Hanover Central Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 GSSC South Division) Kickoff/Location: 7:00 pm CDT, Wildcat Den, Hanover Central HS, Cedar Lake. ***ADVANCED TICKET SALES, PARKING & ARRIVAL NOTES, COURTESY HC ATHLETIC DPT.***. We are selling tickets for Friday night beginning Thursday morning. We...
hanovercentralathletics.com
Girls Place First in Private School Meet
The girls upped their record to 6-2 on the season with a three-point victory over second place Crown Point Christian. Abby Campbell and Kennedy Morgan finished just nine seconds apart for 2nd and third place in the meet. Arabella Cipra fnished 6th and Baylie Smith finished tenth. Baylie Smith ran a season-best time.
Four-star big man Babacar Mbengue commits to DePaul
Babacar Mbengue, the No. 121 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to DePaul, he told 247Sports. The seven-foot big, 225-pound big man out of Carneys Point Township (N.J.) Olympus Prep committed to Tony Stubblefield immediately following his official visit to the school. Mbengue also held offers from USC,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Starting the school year strong at East Chicago
As the hallways fill with new students it's up to the students to make the memories last. Making sure to check up on your mental health and keep up the good grades. For seniors in their last year, it's up to them to finish the school year strong, prepare for the real world, and see what the future holds for them. However, there is no need for them to stress too much as there is no rush. Seniors should focus on valuing their time, mending relationships with positive people, and taking care of themselves.
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Skating Rink Reopens After Remodel: ‘The Rink Is For The Community’
CHATHAM — After a months-long hiatus, a beloved skating rink has reopened on the South Side with a fresh look. The Rink, 1122 E. 87th St., reopened Sept. 1 after closing in November. Owners Curtis and Ramona Pouncy celebrated the occasion with a grand reopening, welcoming about 400 young people back to the space.
963xke.com
$19.5 million Hoosier Lotto® jackpot ticket sold in Munster
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Hoosier Lottery tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s estimated $19.5 million Hoosier Lotto® jackpot drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Ridgeway #5 located at 10 45th Street in Munster. The winning Hoosier Lotto...
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownnewsnow.com
Teenager the Victim of Car Train Collision
(La Porte, IN) - A young woman killed when her car was hit by a freight train in La Porte this morning has been identified. Kaylie Pacione, 19, of Union Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 7 a.m. at the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing on...
nwi.life
Crown Point Police Mourn Passing of K-9 Ace
The Crown Point Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Ace. Ace joined the department in 2013 with Cpl. Dave Wilkins as his handler. Ace retired from the department in November 2020 after being diagnosed with arthritis in his spine. Wilkins and Ace were partners for eight years. The...
wjol.com
Overturned Semi In Plainfield
An overturned semi-tractor trailer has overturned while making a left turn in Plainfield. Eastbound 143rd between U.S. 30 and Van Dyke Road is blocked off. Emergency crews are on the scene.
nwi.life
Silver Oaks at the Brooks enhances Valparaiso
Finding the perfect home can be tricky. Hoping to find that perfect location close to entertainment but with some quiet space to stretch out is harder and harder to come by in Northwest Indiana. Silver Oaks, a new neighborhood set to begin construction this fall, has found that balance. Silver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gary Community School Corporation to Hire School Resource Officers
In light of violent events taking place in schools across America, many districts are taking proactive measures by hiring additional safety personnel such as School Resource Officers (SRO). The Gary Community School Corporation is one such district that is making the investment with a goal of adding a layer of protection for students, staff and visitors who frequent school buildings.
xrock1039.com
Miller Station Temporary Relocation for Double Track NWI
In Gary, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line says the temporary relocation of Miller Station, including the Miller parking lot and bus stop, will be effective Thursday, September 15th. The commuter line said as passengers continue to be bused between Michigan City/Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center stations, the temporary Miller Station parking lot and bus stop will be located at 6021 Melton Road in Gary, about a half mile to the east. Here’s a link to updates on the Double Track NWI project.
chicagocrusader.com
Most Reverend Dale J. Melczek, third Bishop of Gary, passes at age 83
The Most Reverend Dale J. Melczek, third Bishop of the Diocese of Gary, passed from this life peacefully early in the morning on August 25, 2022, at the age of 83. On August 19, he celebrated thirty years with the Diocese of Gary. “Bishop Melczek was a true shepherd who...
fox32chicago.com
Fire burns at vacant factory on Chicago's Southeast Side
CHICAGO - Crews were battling a building fire Thursday night on Chicago's Southeast Side. The fire is burning near West 79th Street and South Hoyne Avenue at a vacant factory in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. No word on if there were any injuries. No further details were immediately available.
nwi.life
Seven New Transit Development Districts to Transform Northwest Indiana
The stage for a new era of transformative development was set Wednesday when the Indiana State Budget Committee approved seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The districts, the first of their kind in the State of Indiana, will help drive new jobs, investment, and opportunities along The Region’s commuter rail lines.
nypressnews.com
Parents call for change after video shows fighting at Rich Township High School
RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) — It was Friday night outside the football stadium at Rich Township High School in Richton Park. A 40-second cellphone video clip shows some terrifying moments that ABC7 will not show you, as a group of people, punched, kicked and jumped on a young man lying on the ground.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register
MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
Comments / 0