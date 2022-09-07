ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect in Canadian stabbing spree eludes capture for 3rd day as police declare recent sighting a false alarm

By Matthew Loh
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0lB5_0hlATKia00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPPv6_0hlATKia00
The suspect, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, is believed to be injured, and a police spokesperson warned that he might seek medical attention.

LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images

  • A suspect in the mass stabbing spree in Canada remains at large as police search for a fourth day.
  • He was thought to have been sighted near an Indigenous reservation on Tuesday afternoon.
  • However, police said that the sighting was a false alarm after sweeping the area.

Canada's hunt for the remaining suspect following a deadly stabbing spree entered its fourth day on Wednesday after police declared that a recent sighting of the man was a false alarm.

The whereabouts of Myles Sanderson, 30, remained unknown as of Wednesday morning. He is believed to be in Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan, around 185 miles south of where residents said they spotted him.

Saskatchewan residents were ordered to shelter in place on Tuesday afternoon after several people of the Indigenous James Smith Cree Nation reported that they spotted Sanderson on their reservation.

Officers were said to have surrounded a house with guns drawn and sealed off the area, The Guardian reported.

However, authorities released an alert two hours later saying the sighting was a false alarm, the outlet wrote.

Sanderson and his brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, have been the targets of a widespread police manhunt following an attack on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 injured in and around the James Smith Cree Nation's reservation.

Damien Sanderson was found dead on Monday, and his wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray told The Associated Press.

Myles Sanderson is believed to be injured, and a police spokesperson warned that he might seek medical attention.

"Even if he is injured, it does not mean he is not still dangerous," said Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, per CNN.

The James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency on Sunday and set up two emergency operation centers to provide health support to community members.

The RCMP believes that some victims were targeted at random while others were planned but has offered no possible motive for the attacks.

Sanderson has a two-decade history of violence that stretches back to his youth, according to a document by the Parole Board of Canada, The Washington Post reported.

Per the document, he had 59 convictions as an adult for crimes, including assault and robbery. Since May, he's been considered "unlawfully at large" after he stopped reporting to his parole officer.

The board said the Sandersons grew up in an environment filled with domestic violence and abuse and that Myles Sanderson started using drugs and alcohol as a boy, per The Post.

The brothers belonged to Indigenous communities, which may have contributed to Myles Sanderson's involvement in the criminal justice system due to the "intergenerational impacts" of disadvantages suffered by First Nations members, the board said, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the attacks as "horrific and heartbreaking" and said authorities were "closely monitoring the situation."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the mass stabbing "senseless" and "devastating."

"We stand with Canada, our ally and neighbor and all those affected by this tragedy and condemn this senseless violence," she said on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Suspect in Canada Stabbing Spree Dies of Apparently Self-Inflicted Wounds -Report

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest, Canada's Global News agency reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Sources Say Canada Stabbing Spree Suspect Made Final ‘Goodbye’ Trip After Rampage

Multiple sources close to the ongoing manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in the stabbing rampage that killed 11 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, say he made a final trip to the city of Regina with the intention of seeing friends and family members there in the hours after the horrific attacks.According to one of the sources source involved in the investigation into the horrific slayings in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Myles Sanderson made a three-hour trip across the wide-open Canadian prairie—in broad daylight, on one of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
TheDailyBeast

Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?

A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Police#Domestic Violence#Sighting#Violent Crime#Getty Images#Indigenous#Guardian
Daily Mail

'How could this happen to a defenceless woman in her own home?' Family of 'beautiful' graduate council worker, 28, shot dead by gang 'in case of mistaken identity' pay tribute to 'shining light' - seven years after brother, 16, was also gunned down

The family of a 'beautiful' graduate shot dead in the back garden of her home by a gang 'in a case of mistaken identity' have paid tribute to their 'shining light' - seven years after her teenage brother was also gunned down. Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’

A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
TheDailyBeast

Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff

More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
MOUNT VERNON, NY
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’

A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police watchdog clears officers of wrongdoing after Black man dies begging for help after arrest

The police watchdog has cleared seven officers of wrongdoing following the death of an asthmatic Black man who pleaded for help while struggling to breathe after his arrest.Ian Taylor, 54, died on 29 June 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest while being detained by Metropolitan Police officers in Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, south London.Despite repeatedly telling the officers that he could not breathe and saying he believed he was going to die, Mr Taylor was left handcuffed and lying on the street on one of the hottest days of the year, without an inhaler, water, shade or medical assistance. However,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Abducted Billionaire Sentenced to 13 Years in Chinese Prison

Canadian-Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison in China on Friday after being found guilty of a series of financial crimes. His investment company, Tomorrow Holding, was also hit with an $8 billion fine. A Shanghai court ruled that Xiao and his business had “severely violated financial management order” and “hurt state financial security” through crimes including illegally obtaining public deposits, bribery, breach of trust, and the illegal use of funds. The trial was the first public appearance of Xiao since 2017, when he was seized from his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Hong Kong. He’d been staying there for years while on the run from Chinese authorities. Read it at Bloomberg News
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Insider

579K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy