Vietnam PM says respects Russia relations, hopes to boost cooperation

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
HANOI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Wednesday Vietnam always respects its relationship with Russia, and hopes to further boost their cooperation.

Chinh was speaking virtually at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Communist Vietnam, which is keen to strengthen relations with Europe and the United States, remains one of Russia's closest partners in Asia, ties that were developed during the Soviet era.

Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

