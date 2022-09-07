Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Related
News 12
Stamford's Clothes to Kids nonprofit to reopen for first time since start of pandemic
A Stamford organization dedicated to providing clothing to families in need will reopen its doors for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County provides new and used clothes free of charge for students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are in need.
Local TikTok star tells kids to embrace their ‘weirdness’
(WTNH) – A Connecticut woman has gone viral on TikTok for her large mouth, but is it a new challenge? Not exactly, it’s more about acceptance. Accepting who you are, accepting your differences, accepting your weirdness. It’s about being weird and proud. Some of us go through life trying to find our talent, trying to […]
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
WTNH.com
Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success
The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
Pizza Marketplace
Sally's Apizza to unveil omnichannel location
Connecticut-based Sally's Apizza will hold a pop-up preview of its new omnichannel locations, including a drive-thru capable design that could potentially scales to 2,000 units, according to a press release. The New Haven pop-up will be our drive-thru menu tasting and preview. The event is by reservation only and is...
London trip interrupted by King: Milford family shares encounter
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Carol Haase from Milford had been planning a trip to London for a long time. She’s a big fan of the royals and wanted to take her kids to London to see Buckingham Palace. What they wound up with instead was an up-close encounter with the new king. They were at […]
Queen Elizabeth II remembered in Connecticut
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered across the world. Sadly, we broke the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing to Donna Werner of New Fairfield, who was in England for the Queen’s Jubilee. She appeared on Good Morning America along with several broadcasts and was even dubbed my many as a “superfan” […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
greenwichfreepress.com
The Cottage on Greenwich Avenue Announces Weekday Lunch Hours
Good news for Greenwich foodies. As of Sunday, September 25, The Cottage’s newest location at 49 Greenwich Ave will be open for weekday lunch service and Sunday brunch and dinner:. Sunday:. 11:30-2:30 (brunch) 5:30-close (dinner) Tuesday-Friday:. 11:30-2:30 (lunch) 5:00-close (dinner) Saturday hours will remain the same: 5:00pm-close. Reservations can...
I Attended The Perfect Wedding At Tilly Foster Farm In Brewster
This Labor Day weekend, I had the pleasure of attending Danielle and Andy’s (Jen’s brother’s) wedding. With showers and thunderstorms threatening the outdoor wedding all day, it turned out to be “the wedding that ended the drought” and thankfully so because the wedding was a barn burner!
New Britain Herald
Hospital of Central Connecticut doctor using Monarch Platform technology to treat lung cancer
NEW BRITAIN – One of the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group’s board certified general surgeons is now accepting new patients in New Britain and Meriden. Dr. J. Tyler Van Backer is a board certified general surgeon and thoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive/robotic thoracic oncology. This includes lung and esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors, chest wall tumors and pleural diseases.
Register Citizen
Husband of caregiver gets 7 years for helping her beat, burn Trumbull man to death
BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said held his wife’s disabled uncle so she could beat the victim with his own cane and then helped prop the now dead man up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing
Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
News 12
Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments
Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
trumbulltimes.com
Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race
In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
sheltonherald.com
Parent petition calls for Shelton schools to address class size spikes
SHELTON — Concerns over burgeoning class sizes in some city elementary schools has some parents calling for action. Melissa Hanas, a parent of a third grader at Booth Hill School, where she is also a PTO board member, created an online petition Wednesday, calling for parents to join her in demanding more funding to hire teachers to cut into some class sizes that stand at 28 or 29 students to one teacher.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?
Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
Comments / 0