Westport, CT

Local TikTok star tells kids to embrace their ‘weirdness’

(WTNH) – A Connecticut woman has gone viral on TikTok for her large mouth, but is it a new challenge? Not exactly, it’s more about acceptance. Accepting who you are, accepting your differences, accepting your weirdness. It’s about being weird and proud. Some of us go through life trying to find our talent, trying to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Westport, CT
Westport, CT
The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success

The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
DANBURY, CT
Sally's Apizza to unveil omnichannel location

Connecticut-based Sally's Apizza will hold a pop-up preview of its new omnichannel locations, including a drive-thru capable design that could potentially scales to 2,000 units, according to a press release. The New Haven pop-up will be our drive-thru menu tasting and preview. The event is by reservation only and is...
NEW HAVEN, CT
London trip interrupted by King: Milford family shares encounter

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Carol Haase from Milford had been planning a trip to London for a long time. She’s a big fan of the royals and wanted to take her kids to London to see Buckingham Palace. What they wound up with instead was an up-close encounter with the new king. They were at […]
MILFORD, CT
Queen Elizabeth II remembered in Connecticut

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered across the world. Sadly, we broke the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing to Donna Werner of New Fairfield, who was in England for the Queen’s Jubilee. She appeared on Good Morning America along with several broadcasts and was even dubbed my many as a “superfan” […]
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
The Cottage on Greenwich Avenue Announces Weekday Lunch Hours

Good news for Greenwich foodies. As of Sunday, September 25, The Cottage’s newest location at 49 Greenwich Ave will be open for weekday lunch service and Sunday brunch and dinner:. Sunday:. 11:30-2:30 (brunch) 5:30-close (dinner) Tuesday-Friday:. 11:30-2:30 (lunch) 5:00-close (dinner) Saturday hours will remain the same: 5:00pm-close. Reservations can...
GREENWICH, CT
Hospital of Central Connecticut doctor using Monarch Platform technology to treat lung cancer

NEW BRITAIN – One of the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group’s board certified general surgeons is now accepting new patients in New Britain and Meriden. Dr. J. Tyler Van Backer is a board certified general surgeon and thoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive/robotic thoracic oncology. This includes lung and esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors, chest wall tumors and pleural diseases.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing

Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
WESTPORT, CT
Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments

Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
Parent petition calls for Shelton schools to address class size spikes

SHELTON — Concerns over burgeoning class sizes in some city elementary schools has some parents calling for action. Melissa Hanas, a parent of a third grader at Booth Hill School, where she is also a PTO board member, created an online petition Wednesday, calling for parents to join her in demanding more funding to hire teachers to cut into some class sizes that stand at 28 or 29 students to one teacher.
SHELTON, CT
Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?

Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

