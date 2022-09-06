CHEF MARC VETRI RETURNS FOR SECOND ITERATION OF LAS VEGAS RESTAURANT SET TO OPEN NOVEMBER 1, 2022. Stunning Views, Intimate Dining Experiences, and Acclaimed Italian Cuisine. The return of the beloved Vetri Cucina at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is official. Located on the 56th Floor and offering panoramic views of the city below, the Las Vegas restaurant will reopen its doors on November 1, 2022. Featuring only 75 seats, this intimate dining experience uniquely captures the energy of Las Vegas below and it will once again feature the acclaimed Italian cuisine that made it an award-winning Las Vegas dining destination.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO