Mongoose Eatery and Bar to Open in Enterprise
Little is yet known about the restaurant opening near Blue Diamond and Decatur
Vetri Cucina Returns To Palms Casino Resort
CHEF MARC VETRI RETURNS FOR SECOND ITERATION OF LAS VEGAS RESTAURANT SET TO OPEN NOVEMBER 1, 2022. Stunning Views, Intimate Dining Experiences, and Acclaimed Italian Cuisine. The return of the beloved Vetri Cucina at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is official. Located on the 56th Floor and offering panoramic views of the city below, the Las Vegas restaurant will reopen its doors on November 1, 2022. Featuring only 75 seats, this intimate dining experience uniquely captures the energy of Las Vegas below and it will once again feature the acclaimed Italian cuisine that made it an award-winning Las Vegas dining destination.
These are the most expensive rentals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sky’s the limit regarding high-end luxury rentals in Las Vegas. When the monthly price of a one or two-bedroom apartment easily tops $1,500, there is a segment of the population for whom it makes sense to consider a multi-thousand dollar-a-month rental over a traditional mortgage.
City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“Las Vegas Marries the Military” returns this November 10
Las Vegas to honor Armed Forces members once again with return of. “Las Vegas Marries the Military” this November 10. Sponsored by the Office of the Clark County Clerk and Las Vegas wedding industry, free weddings and vow renewals to take place across the valley. Contest now live to apply.
Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’
For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart Launches the First Major Exhibit Expansion Since Opening
Exhibit Expansion Since Opening. “Mega Art Zone,” an exciting new space to view and purchase. local Las Vegas artists’ work, grows exhibit footprint. In the first notable expansion of the immersive art exhibition since opening, Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart yesterday launched the Mega Art Zone. Adjacent to the Omega Mart box office, Meow Wolf has created an energetic showcase for a whole host of local artists.
A New Bagel Experience
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Some of the best mornings begin with a bagel and Henderson now has a new bagel spot. ‘Bodega Bagel’ a New York style bagel shop opened its doors and JC Fernandez gives us all the details.
the D Las Vegas Voted “Best Las Vegas Casino” in USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards
THE D LAS VEGAS VOTED “BEST LAS VEGAS CASINO” IN USA TODAY 10 BEST READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS FOR FOURTH YEAR. For the fourth time, the D Las Vegas has been voted USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Las Vegas Casino.” After four weeks of fan voting, readers selected the downtown Las Vegas hotspot as their favorite casino in the city.
It’s a Lobster Feast
Las Vegas(KLAS)- National Lobster day is coming up and Chef Stephen Hopcraft from STK joins Kendall Tenney to talk about how they’re turning this day into a month-long celebration.
Southwest Airlines expands Las Vegas flights on March 2023 schedule
Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it is expanding its Las Vegas flight schedule in March 2023, offering 243 departures a day.
Legacy Club Kicks Off Halloween Weekend with a Luxe Masquerade Party, Oct. 28
LEGACY CLUB KICKS OFF HALLOWEEN WEEKEND WITH A LUXE MASQUERADE PARTY, OCTOBER 28. Circa Resort & Casino’s Rooftop Lounge to Host Elegant Costumed Bash, Featuring an Elevated Candy Bar and Live Music. Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino will kick off Halloween with an adults-only Masquerade Party on...
MGM GRAND DEBUTS NEW LOBBY BAR EXPERIENCE
Refreshed Beverage Program Curated by Renowned Beverage Expert Julian Cox. MGM Grand has reimagined the Lobby Bar experience for guests and visitors with a new beverage program by MGM Resorts International’s Executive Director of Beverage Julian Cox. Now open, the new Lobby Bar offers a newly designed social gathering space with elevated bar offerings within a welcoming and fun environment for guests to enjoy on any occasion.
Nick the Greek Plans to Open Five Las Vegas Locations
The first location is gearing up for a grand opening in Silverado Ranch
Did you know the Las Vegas Strip isn’t in Las Vegas?
Millions of tourists visit the Strip without ever going to Las Vegas.
Palms Casino Resort Rocked Labor Day Weekend 2022
Palms Casino Resort Rocked Labor Day Weekend 2022 – Photo Recap. Community Donation Presentation, Ribbon Cutting, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, P. Diddy, and More Mark the Last Blast of Summer. Celebrating the unofficial end of summer, Palms Casino Resort welcomed back the iconic Pearl Theater with a community...
Imagine Dragons singer ahead of hometown gig: 'Vegas is the reason that we're a band'
If you haven't heard of Imagine Dragons, welcome to Earth. Over the course of 14 years, this Las Vegas band has become one of the biggest acts in the world. They've sold 46 million albums, 55 million singles. In 2020, they sold their song collection for about $100 million. And their songs have streamed online more than 100 billion times.
AREA15 Launches“O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers” Immersive Art Experience
Promotional Graphic for “O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers.”. (Photo Courtesy of AREA15) “O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers” Now Open Inside The Portal, AREA15’s 360-Degree Projection-Mapped Venue. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces the launch of “O’Keeffe: One Hundred...
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
Bazaar Meat® by José Andrés To Participate In This Year’s Life Is Beautiful
(Photo Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) BAZAAR MEAT® BY JOSÉ ANDRÉS TO PARTICIPATE AS CULINARY. Bazaar Meat® by José Andrés inside SAHARA Las Vegas announces it will participate in this year’s Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival as a culinary experience on Friday, Sept. 16. Chef Candace Ochoa of Bazaar Meat® will prepare the Bazaar Burger for guests in The Cookout, a demonstration of live fire cooking in an intimate and theatrical setting organized for festival attendees.
