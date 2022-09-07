ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
WKYC

New In Town: 3News' Jason Mikell visits Luca's Barkery

CLEVELAND — When you think of a dog store, whether it's a place to find wet food, dog food, healthy foods, freshly-baked treats in-house, or even accessories, you rarely think of one that is planted in the heart of a metropolitan city with locally-sourced food items. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stow, OH
County
Portage County, OH
City
Kent, OH
Kent, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Summit County, OH
Pets & Animals
Portage County, OH
Lifestyle
County
Summit County, OH
Summit County, OH
Lifestyle
WFMJ.com

Dog pound volunteers' services limited amid contract dispute

Volunteers at the Trumbull County dog pound have been instrumental in daily operations for years and especially as of late. Normally, unpaid volunteers assist with cleaning and feeding dogs if the shelter is short-staffed, as well as assist emergency trips to the vet if a warden isn't available. They often transport dogs to and from training, while assisting with training.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#Props 4 Paws#Humane Society#Ksu Aeronautics Program
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Threats to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary

Kent schools were locked down Friday afternoon after an unknown caller threatened to bring an AK-47 to the elementary school. An unknown male called Walls Elementary School at about 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Kent Police Department, prompting "precautionary safety measures" at Walls and two other schools.
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton

A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
LAKE MILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
Cleveland.com

Best Dressed Ohio State Pet: Just 24 hours left to submit your photos

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio State football fans kicked off the season in grand style on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a victory over Notre Dame in The Horseshoe in Columbus. We are celebrating the start of football season with a bit of Buckeye fun of our own. We’re on the hunt for the Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet in the land. And there is still time to get your dog, cat, or other pet companions into the game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Green grad creates ‘Calm Corner’

GREEN — Green High School graduate McKayla Buck applied a $5,000 mini-grant she received in March from Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADM) Services Board to create a “Calm Corner” relaxation space in the school’s library. According to officials, she used the funds to purchase relaxation chairs, with Buck shown above in one of them, sensory items and 50 “Relaxation Buckets” containing resource information, as well as additional sensory items for use in classrooms. The project was overseen by Child Guidance and Family Solutions mental health consultant Jessica Kraus, who works at the school, in association with the Summit County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Buck’s project earned her the Girl Scout Gold Award. Buck stated the idea for the Calm Corner was created for people like her sister, who is autistic and needs space in school to calm themselves when over-stimulated. Kraus stated the Calm Corner is in use every day. She added that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rise in the number of students with anxiety and depression, and McKayla’s project “couldn’t have come at a better time.” To learn more about the ADM mini-grants program, visit www.admboard.org/mini-grants-for-suicide-prevention- announced-.aspx.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Canton officials locate missing elderly man

CANTON, Ohio — Update:. The missing man was located by law enforcement officials early Thursday afternoon. The Canton Police Department has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert after an elderly man walked away from his Canton home early Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy