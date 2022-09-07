Read full article on original website
Family wanted: Akron animal shelter offers adoption deal
For those looking for a new Fido or Sassy to add to their family, the Summit County Animal Control is offering the "Fall in Love With Your New Pet" event.
New In Town: 3News' Jason Mikell visits Luca's Barkery
CLEVELAND — When you think of a dog store, whether it's a place to find wet food, dog food, healthy foods, freshly-baked treats in-house, or even accessories, you rarely think of one that is planted in the heart of a metropolitan city with locally-sourced food items. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's kennel just got adopted to its forever home.
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo — here’s when
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
20 dogs, 1 cat rescued from East Side home
Nearly two dozen animals are in the care of Animal Charity of Ohio after being rescued Thursday afternoon.
Dog pound volunteers' services limited amid contract dispute
Volunteers at the Trumbull County dog pound have been instrumental in daily operations for years and especially as of late. Normally, unpaid volunteers assist with cleaning and feeding dogs if the shelter is short-staffed, as well as assist emergency trips to the vet if a warden isn't available. They often transport dogs to and from training, while assisting with training.
‘Business has just went downhill fast:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren't able to overcome the challenges that they've faced recently -- from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues.
City of Cleveland kennel reducing adoption fees this weekend
CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland kennel AKA City Dogs is reducing adoption fees this weekend, Saturday, September 10-Sunday 11. The cost to adopt a City Dog this weekend is $21. The kennel, located at 9203 Detroit Rd. will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and no appointment is...
Police: Threats to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary
Kent schools were locked down Friday afternoon after an unknown caller threatened to bring an AK-47 to the elementary school. An unknown male called Walls Elementary School at about 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Kent Police Department, prompting "precautionary safety measures" at Walls and two other schools.
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton
A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
Day of giving: VeloSano 2022 raising money for cancer research at Cleveland Clinic
CLEVELAND — It’s almost time for VeloSano 2022 in the city of Cleveland, which is an annual bike event to raise money for cancer research at the Cleveland Clinic. Even if you’re not riding in the event this weekend, you can still help make a difference. Throughout the day Thursday, 3News’ Joe Cronauer is hosting our VeloSano “Day of Giving.”
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
Best Dressed Ohio State Pet: Just 24 hours left to submit your photos
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio State football fans kicked off the season in grand style on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a victory over Notre Dame in The Horseshoe in Columbus. We are celebrating the start of football season with a bit of Buckeye fun of our own. We’re on the hunt for the Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet in the land. And there is still time to get your dog, cat, or other pet companions into the game.
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
Northeast Ohio nonprofits, libraries and schools awarded money from Dollar General Literacy Foundation: See who received money
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Feb. 9, 2022. Many nonprofits, libraries and schools in Northeast Ohio received extra funding thanks to Dollar General's Literacy Foundation (DGLF). Across the state, DGLF awarded more than $114,000 in Ohio and $3 million across the...
Green grad creates ‘Calm Corner’
GREEN — Green High School graduate McKayla Buck applied a $5,000 mini-grant she received in March from Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADM) Services Board to create a “Calm Corner” relaxation space in the school’s library. According to officials, she used the funds to purchase relaxation chairs, with Buck shown above in one of them, sensory items and 50 “Relaxation Buckets” containing resource information, as well as additional sensory items for use in classrooms. The project was overseen by Child Guidance and Family Solutions mental health consultant Jessica Kraus, who works at the school, in association with the Summit County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Buck’s project earned her the Girl Scout Gold Award. Buck stated the idea for the Calm Corner was created for people like her sister, who is autistic and needs space in school to calm themselves when over-stimulated. Kraus stated the Calm Corner is in use every day. She added that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rise in the number of students with anxiety and depression, and McKayla’s project “couldn’t have come at a better time.” To learn more about the ADM mini-grants program, visit www.admboard.org/mini-grants-for-suicide-prevention- announced-.aspx.
Canton officials locate missing elderly man
CANTON, Ohio — Update:. The missing man was located by law enforcement officials early Thursday afternoon. The Canton Police Department has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert after an elderly man walked away from his Canton home early Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your...
