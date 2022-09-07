Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Above average temperatures; Rainy Sunday/Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today’s high of 84° will be on par with tomorrow’s. The biggest difference between today and tomorrow will be the slightly higher humidity. Temperatures in the afternoon will top out in the middle 80s and with the higher dew point, the heat index could approach the upper 80s for a period of time. With a strong cut-off low to the west, a stray shower or two will be possible in the afternoon but most rain will hold off until late Saturday night and Sunday. The overall temperature trend is a bit of a rollercoaster going from the 80s on Saturday, the 70s on Sunday and finally the upper 60s to start next week. Once the system clears, high temperatures will return to the 80s. In fact, for a time of year that average the upper 70s, most of next week will easily be in the 80s.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Widespread rain Sunday. Taste of fall air Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Increasing clouds throughout the evening and overnight hours. Slight chance of a pop-up shower before 1 AM. More numerous showers arrive after 4 AM. Low: 64°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain increasing throughout the day. Pockets of heavy...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Dry for Football, Rain Moves in Late Saturday
Fans made their way to the South Quad on Notre Dame’s campus for the Rockne Rally. Fans will see a longtime Notre Dame tradition return to gamedays thanks to new head coach Marcus Freeman. Michiana apple orchards report best crop in years. Updated: 6 hours ago. Apple orchards in...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny most of Friday; Humidity increases
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Patchy fog possible throughout the morning. Mostly sunny skies. It will be warmer with a highs in the middle 80s. Staying comfortable with lower humidity. High of 85 degrees. Winds Calm. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies during the morning with an increase in clouds through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Michiana apple orchards report best crop in years
MICHIANA. (WNDU) - According to apple orchards in Michiana, due to very few apples growing, last year’s season was cut short, but this year they’ve said, it’s the opposite. “Some of the trees kind of took last year off, so there was some pent up energy there,”...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Vinny
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, we got a chance to meet Vinny, a dog at Pet Refuge who is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Vinny or any other pet from Pet Refuge, you can visit them at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend, or call the shelter at 574-231-1122.
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
WNDU
Travel tips ahead of the first Notre Dame home game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame fans are getting ready for the first home game of the season. While many of them are already here, a lot more of them are expected to come in from out of town. These are the weekends that push the South Bend International...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rvbusiness.com
Coachmen’s Mike Bear Reflects on Life After a Long RV Career
After retiring from a successful 34-year career in the RV industry – for the past 14 years as the general manager of Coachmen’s Class C Divisions 210 & 215 – Mike Bear is planning to spend some time aboard a different type of “recreational vehicle.”. Bear,...
WNDU
Irish turn focus to home opener against Marshall
Fans will see a longtime Notre Dame tradition return to gamedays thanks to new head coach Marcus Freeman. Apple orchards in Michiana say this is the best season they've had in years.
WNDU
Freeman reinstates pregame mass
Fans made their way to the South Quad on Notre Dame’s campus for the Rockne Rally. Apple orchards in Michiana say this is the best season they've had in years.
WNDU
Champions welcomed at 2nd annual United Rosie Games
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children hosted it’s second annual United Rosie Games. Sponsored by United Federal Credit Union, the games were based off of the Olympics and celebrated medically fragile children. Several game stations were set up and allowed children to play as much...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A water main break caused a sinkhole in South Bend early Friday morning. City officials say the break occurred in a 10-inch water main pipe on Sample Street between Olive Street and Walnut Street. City of South Bend Water Works crews are currently working to...
WNDU
Niles Scream Park opens for the season
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Scream Park is ready to scare the “yell” out of you!. The parked opened Friday night, and has seven different attractions for you to check out. “It is family-friendly despite being a haunted house or a scream park. We try to keep...
WNDU
What to know before you go to the Notre Dame game on Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re going to the game, heads up!. Here are some general tips and reminders to those attending the game:. Tickets are mobile so be sure to download them on your phone before getting in line. If you’re planning on bringing a bag with...
WNDU
First Alert ND
Our Spotlight Game of the Week is an Elkhart County rivalry between the 2021 state runner-up Northridge Raiders and the undefeated NorthWood Panthers. Freeman said Thursday that he's looking for the offense to open it up a bit more this week. No. 8 Notre Dame preparing for home opener against...
WNDU
Portion of Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka closed for repairs
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka is part of your commute, you may need to find an alternative route until the end of the month. Crews are working on water service replacements and street modifications. Access for all residents within the closure area will be maintained during...
WNDU
New gourmet food options at Notre Dame Stadium
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is getting ready for its first home game of the season, and that doesn’t just mean the football team. Chefs at the stadium have been whipping up some new gourmet menu items to snack on during the game. Most people will recognize...
WNDU
‘Run, Jane, Run’ golf outing next week serves as fundraiser for YWCA
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - “Run Jane Run” is a long-standing tradition in Michiana that brings women together for a day of golf. The outing is coming up on Monday, Sept. 12, and supports the YWCA of North Central Indiana, which helps over 3,000 women and children each year in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.
Comments / 0