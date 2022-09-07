ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Above average temperatures; Rainy Sunday/Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today’s high of 84° will be on par with tomorrow’s. The biggest difference between today and tomorrow will be the slightly higher humidity. Temperatures in the afternoon will top out in the middle 80s and with the higher dew point, the heat index could approach the upper 80s for a period of time. With a strong cut-off low to the west, a stray shower or two will be possible in the afternoon but most rain will hold off until late Saturday night and Sunday. The overall temperature trend is a bit of a rollercoaster going from the 80s on Saturday, the 70s on Sunday and finally the upper 60s to start next week. Once the system clears, high temperatures will return to the 80s. In fact, for a time of year that average the upper 70s, most of next week will easily be in the 80s.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny most of Friday; Humidity increases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Patchy fog possible throughout the morning. Mostly sunny skies. It will be warmer with a highs in the middle 80s. Staying comfortable with lower humidity. High of 85 degrees. Winds Calm. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies during the morning with an increase in clouds through...
NOTRE DAME, IN
South Bend, IN
Notre Dame, IN
WNDU

Michiana apple orchards report best crop in years

MICHIANA. (WNDU) - According to apple orchards in Michiana, due to very few apples growing, last year’s season was cut short, but this year they’ve said, it’s the opposite. “Some of the trees kind of took last year off, so there was some pent up energy there,”...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Vinny

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, we got a chance to meet Vinny, a dog at Pet Refuge who is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Vinny or any other pet from Pet Refuge, you can visit them at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend, or call the shelter at 574-231-1122.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
WNDU

Travel tips ahead of the first Notre Dame home game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame fans are getting ready for the first home game of the season. While many of them are already here, a lot more of them are expected to come in from out of town. These are the weekends that push the South Bend International...
SOUTH BEND, IN
#First Alert
WNDU

Freeman reinstates pregame mass

Fans made their way to the South Quad on Notre Dame’s campus for the Rockne Rally. Apple orchards in Michiana say this is the best season they've had in years.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Champions welcomed at 2nd annual United Rosie Games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children hosted it’s second annual United Rosie Games. Sponsored by United Federal Credit Union, the games were based off of the Olympics and celebrated medically fragile children. Several game stations were set up and allowed children to play as much...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A water main break caused a sinkhole in South Bend early Friday morning. City officials say the break occurred in a 10-inch water main pipe on Sample Street between Olive Street and Walnut Street. City of South Bend Water Works crews are currently working to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Niles Scream Park opens for the season

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Scream Park is ready to scare the “yell” out of you!. The parked opened Friday night, and has seven different attractions for you to check out. “It is family-friendly despite being a haunted house or a scream park. We try to keep...
NILES, MI
WNDU

First Alert ND

Our Spotlight Game of the Week is an Elkhart County rivalry between the 2021 state runner-up Northridge Raiders and the undefeated NorthWood Panthers. Freeman said Thursday that he's looking for the offense to open it up a bit more this week. No. 8 Notre Dame preparing for home opener against...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Portion of Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka closed for repairs

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka is part of your commute, you may need to find an alternative route until the end of the month. Crews are working on water service replacements and street modifications. Access for all residents within the closure area will be maintained during...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

New gourmet food options at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is getting ready for its first home game of the season, and that doesn’t just mean the football team. Chefs at the stadium have been whipping up some new gourmet menu items to snack on during the game. Most people will recognize...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

‘Run, Jane, Run’ golf outing next week serves as fundraiser for YWCA

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - “Run Jane Run” is a long-standing tradition in Michiana that brings women together for a day of golf. The outing is coming up on Monday, Sept. 12, and supports the YWCA of North Central Indiana, which helps over 3,000 women and children each year in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.
GOSHEN, IN

