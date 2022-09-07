SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today’s high of 84° will be on par with tomorrow’s. The biggest difference between today and tomorrow will be the slightly higher humidity. Temperatures in the afternoon will top out in the middle 80s and with the higher dew point, the heat index could approach the upper 80s for a period of time. With a strong cut-off low to the west, a stray shower or two will be possible in the afternoon but most rain will hold off until late Saturday night and Sunday. The overall temperature trend is a bit of a rollercoaster going from the 80s on Saturday, the 70s on Sunday and finally the upper 60s to start next week. Once the system clears, high temperatures will return to the 80s. In fact, for a time of year that average the upper 70s, most of next week will easily be in the 80s.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO