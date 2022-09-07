Read full article on original website
JV Football: Coldwater loses at Marshall
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater J.V. football team lost at Marshall 28-6 on Thursday night. The Coldwater offense was led by Jackson Reilly who had 25 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Landon Auble added 41 yards on seven carries. Auble also passed for 52 yards...
Big 8 Week 3: Laird’s late TD gives Union City 6-0 win over Jonesville; Quincy and Bronson fall
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In what could be the last football game between Jonesville and Union City for a while, the Chargers got a late touchdown to defeat the Comets 6-0 Friday night at Alumni Field. Riley Laird’s punt return of nearly 40 yards put the Chargers at...
County Commissioners bring forward Lake George lake level assessment roll
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners voted during their Thursday work session to bring forward to next week’s meeting a resolution which establishes the Lake George lake level assessment roll. Drain Commissioner and Department of Public Works Director Michael Hard conducted a public hearing...
Second Branch Pride Festival set for Saturday at Parkhurst Park
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The local organization Branch Pride will host their second Pride Festival on Saturday at Parkhurst Park in Coldwater. Organizers say this will be a kid friendly event that will have live entertainment, food, vendors, and much more. The opening ceremony will take place at 2:00...
Branch County schedules scrap tire recycling event for October 1
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will once again conduct a scrap tire recycling event on Saturday, October 1. Branch County Administrator Bud Norman told the Board of Commissioners during Thursday’s work session that the event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and that the trailer being used to collect the tires will be behind the Department of Health and Human Services building next to the new County Jail on Keith Wilhelm Drive.
Downtown Coldwater Pulse Poll results released, 45% says trends are “improving or making progress”
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Most of the respondents to an online “Pulse Poll” said they visit downtown Coldwater for dining as well as for festivals or events. Results of the two week poll conducted between August 15 and 28 by Coldwater Main Street in conjunction with Michigan Main Street were released on Thursday morning.
OBITUARY: Evelyn A. Swift
Evelyn A. Swift, 100, of Bronson, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Matteson Cemetery.
Occupant rescued by Quincy firefighters from apartment filled with smoke
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The occupant of an apartment was rescued Wednesday night by Quincy firefighters when a fire broke out in a Quincy apartment building at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Arnold. The Quincy Fire Department reports they were alerted to the fire at 6:46 p.m. as...
Marshall Police investigating Wednesday morning fatal car-pedestrian accident
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Marshall Police continue to investigate a fatal car-pedestrian accident that took place on Wednesday morning. Police say police, fire and first responders were dispatched around 5:48 a.m. to the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and West Drive. Officers found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive in the...
MSP investigating another catalytic converter theft in Calhoun County
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police along with other law enforcement agencies say the theft of catalytic converters is a serious issue facing Michigan citizens as they are stolen in large numbers and sold due to their high scrap metal value. Troopers from the State Police...
