Coldwater, MI

JV Football: Coldwater loses at Marshall

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater J.V. football team lost at Marshall 28-6 on Thursday night. The Coldwater offense was led by Jackson Reilly who had 25 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Landon Auble added 41 yards on seven carries. Auble also passed for 52 yards...
COLDWATER, MI
County Commissioners bring forward Lake George lake level assessment roll

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners voted during their Thursday work session to bring forward to next week’s meeting a resolution which establishes the Lake George lake level assessment roll. Drain Commissioner and Department of Public Works Director Michael Hard conducted a public hearing...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Second Branch Pride Festival set for Saturday at Parkhurst Park

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The local organization Branch Pride will host their second Pride Festival on Saturday at Parkhurst Park in Coldwater. Organizers say this will be a kid friendly event that will have live entertainment, food, vendors, and much more. The opening ceremony will take place at 2:00...
COLDWATER, MI
Branch County schedules scrap tire recycling event for October 1

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will once again conduct a scrap tire recycling event on Saturday, October 1. Branch County Administrator Bud Norman told the Board of Commissioners during Thursday’s work session that the event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and that the trailer being used to collect the tires will be behind the Department of Health and Human Services building next to the new County Jail on Keith Wilhelm Drive.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
OBITUARY: Evelyn A. Swift

Evelyn A. Swift, 100, of Bronson, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Matteson Cemetery.
BRONSON, MI
Marshall Police investigating Wednesday morning fatal car-pedestrian accident

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Marshall Police continue to investigate a fatal car-pedestrian accident that took place on Wednesday morning. Police say police, fire and first responders were dispatched around 5:48 a.m. to the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and West Drive. Officers found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive in the...

