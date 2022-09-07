COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will once again conduct a scrap tire recycling event on Saturday, October 1. Branch County Administrator Bud Norman told the Board of Commissioners during Thursday’s work session that the event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and that the trailer being used to collect the tires will be behind the Department of Health and Human Services building next to the new County Jail on Keith Wilhelm Drive.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO