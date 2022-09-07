Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Akron church hosts forum on recent murders; mayor, police chief attending
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron city leaders, including the police chief and mayor, will attend a forum Saturday afternoon to address recent murders in the area. The event is happening at 3 p.m. at Burning Bush Church, located at 131 S. High St. It’s open to the public. In...
cleveland19.com
City makes plan to fix crosswalk lights after neighbors reach out to 19 Troubleshooters
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Cherie Page said she’s waited all summer for the city of Lorain to fix the crosswalk lights on 37th and Oberlin. “A lot of people wont call but I do, I care about safety,” said Page. Its been weeks and nothing has been done,...
Cuyahoga County, most of Greater Cleveland have medium COVID-19 transmission: CDC map for Sept. 8
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Lorain and Portage counties were among the Northeast Ohio counties classified red, for high COVID-19 transmission. No Northeast...
cleveland19.com
Police increase presence at 2 Willowick schools following recent threat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, and faculty members at two campuses in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District may notice more police officers in the area on Friday. Authorities said there will be an increased police presence at Royalview Elementary and Willowick Middle School on Friday following a recent threat. Willowick...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
cleveland19.com
FBI Atlanta issues search for missing Twinsburg teen
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Atlanta division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a search for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport. Emma was last seen leaving the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with an unknown man...
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police employees bring in nearly $9 million in overtime in six months
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates found dozens of city police officers and employees brought in five figures in over time this year, costing you the taxpayer. Cleveland Police employees raked up nearly $9 million in overtime in the first six months of the year, according to city records we obtained.
cleveland19.com
New accountability team will help with police reform in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced on Wednesday the creation of the new “Police Accountability Team” to assist with the implementation of the Department of Justice’s consent decree. The latest step in law enforcement reform for the city of Cleveland will include a...
cleveland19.com
Police: Man arrested for climbing through luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New footage released to 19 News shows a man arrested in July after climbing through a luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on July 3, according to an incident report from the Cleveland Police Department. Security camera footage...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman gets legal help in fight to gain custody of her great-grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “They don’t love him like I do. He’s mine. He comes from the rib of my body, from her to me.”. That’s what Denise Betts said about the foster family, that isn’t family. The county gave her great-grandson, Larell Stockwell, to...
cleveland19.com
Family turns East Cleveland motel into housing for football mentorship program
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In East Cleveland along Euclid Avenue lies the notorious “Noble Motel,” which is a spot known to attract crime. James Howard, and his wife Veronica, approached the motel owner this spring and asked to lease out the property. The owner agreed to do...
Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street
CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
Teen hospitalized after Cleveland Heights shooting: Officials
Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the stomach Thursday evening.
cleveland19.com
Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a vacation?. Frontier Airlines is launching new non-stop flight service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The flights are scheduled to start on Nov. 5 with service expected four times a week. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is...
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
cleveland19.com
3 men shot in broad daylight near barbershop on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three men were injured in a mid-day shooting outside of a barbershop on the city’s East side. The triple shooting was reported on East 117th Street near Sellers Avenue at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday. According to Cleveland police, the victims included:
cleveland19.com
Man dead after drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 39-year-old man died Thursday after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Forest Hills neighborhood. According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 11900 block of Durant Avenue. Officers said the victim and others were sitting...
Violent 24 hours in Cleveland: 4 men die in separate incidents
CLEVELAND — Thursday was a violent day across Cleveland. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, four men have died following four separate violent incidents. Learn more about each situation below in a timeline of the incidents below:. Thursday, Sept. 8,5:45 a.m. Cleveland Police officers responded to West 41st...
