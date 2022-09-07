ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

Police increase presence at 2 Willowick schools following recent threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, and faculty members at two campuses in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District may notice more police officers in the area on Friday. Authorities said there will be an increased police presence at Royalview Elementary and Willowick Middle School on Friday following a recent threat. Willowick...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
cleveland19.com

FBI Atlanta issues search for missing Twinsburg teen

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Atlanta division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a search for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport. Emma was last seen leaving the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with an unknown man...
cleveland19.com

New accountability team will help with police reform in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced on Wednesday the creation of the new “Police Accountability Team” to assist with the implementation of the Department of Justice’s consent decree. The latest step in law enforcement reform for the city of Cleveland will include a...
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street

CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com

Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a vacation?. Frontier Airlines is launching new non-stop flight service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The flights are scheduled to start on Nov. 5 with service expected four times a week. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is...
cleveland19.com

No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
cleveland19.com

3 men shot in broad daylight near barbershop on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three men were injured in a mid-day shooting outside of a barbershop on the city’s East side. The triple shooting was reported on East 117th Street near Sellers Avenue at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday. According to Cleveland police, the victims included:
WKYC

Violent 24 hours in Cleveland: 4 men die in separate incidents

CLEVELAND — Thursday was a violent day across Cleveland. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, four men have died following four separate violent incidents. Learn more about each situation below in a timeline of the incidents below:. Thursday, Sept. 8,5:45 a.m. Cleveland Police officers responded to West 41st...
