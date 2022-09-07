CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO