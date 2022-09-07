ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

darientimes.com

Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing

Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on

During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
FAIRFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Education equity a business imperative

We have a lot to be proud of in Fairfield County, and while thankfully we have passed the worst of the pandemic, many who call our region home will continue to face the economic and social inequities exacerbated by COVID-19. In the business community, we have an opportunity to support...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
City
Connecticut State
State
Connecticut State
darientimes.com

Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
GUILFORD, CT
darientimes.com

New Haven man arrested, charged in connection with Hamden murder

HAMDEN — Police say they arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a 2021 homicide. Brian Ward, 30, of New Haven, has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to police.
HAMDEN, CT
Person
James O'keefe
Person
William Tong
Person
William Tong
darientimes.com

Hamden police: Missing man and his daughter found

HAMDEN — Police say a father and his 2-year-old daughter who went missing over the weekend have been found. The two were last seen Sunday near Ridge Road and were reported missing Tuesday, Hamden Police Detective Sean Dolan said in a release announcing the search early Wednesday afternoon. “Family...
HAMDEN, CT

