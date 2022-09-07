Read full article on original website
ctnewsjunkie.com
Soaking Rains Last Week Didn’t Erase Drought Conditions
Members of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup decided to keep New London and Windham counties at Stage 3 drought conditions while officials waited to see what the exact impact the latest round of heavy rain had on the state. Workgroup members wanted to stress that communities should continue their efforts...
Register Citizen
Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend
Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
wiltonbulletin.com
Utility company recommends water conservation in face of drought
Connecticut Water, a public utility company that serves 60 communities throughout the state, is urging residents to take water conservation measures as the drought continues. Recommended measures include mulching to prevent soil from drying out; ensuring toilets and faucets are not leaking; cleaning sidewalks and other walkways with a broom rather than a hose; plus watering plants before 9 a.m. and covering swimming pools to combat evaporation loss.
wiltonbulletin.com
Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford, preparation for the 2022 apple picking season had its fair share of obstacles. Over the past few months, the orchard has faced Connecticut’ severe drought conditions, federal calls for...
DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters
BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Register Citizen
Struggling CT hemp farmers feeling 'left out' of state's cannabis plans
Becky Goetsch grows hemp. She has since 2019, after U.S. Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act, which made hemp a legal cash crop. Since then, the price of hemp has crashed. That has, in turn, reduced the number of hemp farmers in Connecticut from a high of 140 in 2020 to about half that now.
NewsTimes
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A post-Labor Day storm brought several inches of rain to Connecticut Tuesday amid an ongoing drought. The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network.
fox61.com
Here's when the fall foliage peak will reach Connecticut
Some leaves are already changing on stressed trees, making it a challenge to predict southern New England's peak. A more classic season is expected farther north.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Route 9 exit number nostalgia
OK — 21st century. Got it. VHSs. Lotus 1-2-3. “Rolling” down windows (although we still say it). Hong Kong Phooey. And exit numbers that increase incrementally by one. All gone. Well, only “almost” on those exit numbers on Route 9, anyway. But that’s how it goes. And...
wiltonbulletin.com
Denise Merrill (opinion): It’s time for CT to say ‘yes’ to early voting
It’s no secret that numerous states are actively taking steps to impede voting access for millions of Americans, which will discourage voting, create more bureaucratic barriers, and depress voter turnout. In recent years Connecticut has taken a different and better path — rightly addressing restrictive laws and making voting easier for all eligible Connecticut citizens. As Connecticut’s former secretary of the state, it was my sworn duty to safeguard and expand the right to vote, which is why I am both very proud of the progress our state has made, but also keenly aware that we have more work to do.
Hurricane Earl to become 'major' soon | Here's what that means for Maine this weekend
MAINE, USA — The National Hurricane Center's latest observation of Hurricane Earl puts it 440 miles south of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean, moving northward with max sustained winds of 85 mph. Earl is easy to see on the water vapor satellite imagery as it churns in the Atlantic...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we’re in a bit of a transition period in eastern Long Island Sound. It’s getting a bit harder to find larger bass, but there are plenty of slot class fish and schoolies all over the balls of small bait. If you’re looking for larger bass, large topwater offerings and live eels or scup have been producing well on the usual reefs, especially during the dawn or dusk hours. Bottom fishing has been more of the same, with a decent pick of fluke, scup, and sea bass on the deeper water structure. There have been a few albie reports from Rhode Island, but nothing happening in the Sound just yet. This current windy weather pattern may help send some in from the east.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
alaskasnewssource.com
A big fall storm arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
WITN
Red flags posted at NC beaches warning of high rip current risk
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Though Hurricane Earl is expected to stay offshore, the impacts will still be felt at the beaches along our coast prompting towns to post red flags through the weekend warning of a high rip current threat. Visitors to Atlantic Beach Thursday were eager to jump...
No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?
HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
NBC New York
After a Near-Total Washout in NYC Area, Scattered Showers to Linger Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to besiege the tri-state area Tuesday during what appears on track to be the closest to a full-day washout the region has seen in some time. The most intense rain was expected through Tuesday morning, though it continued at a slow and steady pace over much of the day. Up to 4 inches of standing water could accumulate in spots by the time the system moves out.
Flash flooding from heavy downpours possible as storms roll through Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — The whole state is under a Flood Watch through Tuesday as storms roll through southern New England. A flood advisory has been issued for towns and cities stretching from New London, Middlesex, New Haven, Fairfield, and Litchfield counties. Fairfield County was briefly under a Tornado Warning...
