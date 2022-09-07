ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Clear skies and patchy fog develops

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Mostly clear skies are in the forecast tonight, along with cooler temperatures in the lower 50s. Patchy fog will develop overnight, lasting into early Thursday morning. A high pressure system continues to bring West Michigan sunny skies through Friday, along with slightly increasing temperatures. High temperatures build to the middle 80s by Friday and Saturday. Humidity remains low for the rest of this workweek, as well. The next system to take aim on the region arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, lasting into early next week. Widespread rain showers are likely Sunday through Tuesday, where we could pick up a few possible inches of rainfall. We'll get a "taste of fall" with this passing system as temperatures will be cooler. Many locations will barely hit the lower 70s early next week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Patchy fog develops. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

THURSDAY: Patchy fog possible early; otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light, variable winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Rain chances develop overnight into Sunday morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

