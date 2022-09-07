Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Taiwan Should Shoot Down Chinese Drones, Military Expert Says
Taipei, Taiwan — Taiwan military experts are divided over how the self-governed territory should respond to Chinese drones, which have been entering the airspace over islands under its control near the Chinese mainland with increasing frequency. Options range from shooting them down, as was done for the first time...
Voice of America
China's Global Media Influence Campaign Growing, Says Freedom House
When Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of the Nigerian newspaper the Premium Times, was in school in the 1970s, he remembers receiving in the mail "glossy Chinese magazines that were sent freely, celebrating and glamorizing China's great progress." China's media influence strategy in Nigeria has grown more aggressive since then, Olorunyomi said.
Voice of America
Latest US Delegation Departs Taiwan Following Recent Wave of Visits
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, concluded a trip Taiwan on Friday, the latest in a string of high-profile trips by U.S. officials in recent weeks. Murphy and her delegation, including Democratic House member Kai Kahele, and Republican...
Voice of America
China’s Charm Offensive Loses Appeal in Baltics
WASHINGTON — For the Baltic states in northeastern Europe, the dream of increased prosperity through trade and investment from China has run its course, analysts tell VOA. “This was the debate that happened in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania around 2016, that we should get some investment from China, we should attract this ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, as well as railway cargo from China, but those voices have gone down,” said Martins Hirss, a political scientist teaching at the University of Latvia, in a phone interview from Riga.
Voice of America
Uyghur News Recap: Sept. 2–9, 2022
Washington — Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news around the world. Ex-New Zealand foreign minister criticized for comments about UN Uyghur report. Gerry Brownlee, a lawmaker for the center-right National Party of New Zealand and former foreign minister, drew criticism for his remarks about the U.N. report saying China committed human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Brownlee said that it was good that the report "acknowledges that there has been a terrorism problem" in Xinjiang, which is why China sends Uyghurs to what it calls reeducation camps.
Voice of America
US Colleges Report Rise in Foreign Student Applications
As a new school year begins in the United States, institutions of higher education are voicing optimism that international student numbers are bouncing back given an increase in applications for the 2022-2023 school year. The Institute of International Education (IIE), in a report published in June, said U.S. colleges saw...
Voice of America
Indian Students ‘Rush’ to Attend Colleges in Other Countries
Indian students have been coming to universities in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for many years. But now that much of the nation is facing economic problems, students from lower-income, rural families are coming. They are gathering as much money as possible and asking universities for admission. Sachin...
Voice of America
Russia Might Be Buying North Korean Arms. But Are They Reliable?
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea and Russia may be natural partners for the type of weapons sale alleged by U.S. officials this week, but the possible unreliability of some North Korean arms presents a complication for Russia’s military, defense analysts warn. U.S. officials on Tuesday claimed Russia...
Voice of America
Solomon Islands to Delay Election, Raising New Concerns
Lawmakers in the Solomon Islands, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, voted Thursday to delay their nation’s general election until 2024. The election had been planned for next year. Opposition members say the move could be an effort to seize power and some fear it could lead...
Voice of America
Ethiopia’s Industrial Hopes Dwindle as Conflict, Sanctions Take Toll
Hawassa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia once said it wanted to become the "China of Africa" — that is, a manufacturing hub — with the help of its industrial parks. But the global economic downturn and the country's ongoing conflict have prompted companies to leave the parks and lay off thousands of workers.
Voice of America
US Pledges 'Long-Term' Support for Flood-Ravaged Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — The United States has vowed to continue to partner with Pakistan to alleviate the damage from recent catastrophic floods and torrential rains that have claimed the lives of nearly 1,400 people, including 496 children, and affected millions of others. "We are here at a very difficult moment...
Voice of America
India, Bangladesh Aim to Share Resources, Development
India and Bangladesh have signed a water-sharing agreement. Under the deal, the two countries agreed to cooperate in the use of the Kushiyara River. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Mister Narendra Modi signed six other agreements. They included deals on space technology and scientific cooperation. Hasina signed...
Voice of America
Queen Elizabeth Remembered in Former Colony Hong Kong
Hong Kong — Many Hong Kongers took to social media to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, a woman affectionately nicknamed "boss lady" among older residents in a city that was one of Britain's last colonies. Elizabeth visited Hong Kong twice during her reign, while her son — now King Charles...
Voice of America
UN Raises Concern About Treatment of Disabled in China, Ukraine
Geneva — The U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has raised concerns about the treatment of people with disabilities in China and Ukraine. The two countries are among nine whose records came under review by the 18-member monitoring group during its latest session. The committee said...
Voice of America
COVID Threatening Resurgence of Deadly Meningitis in Africa
Geneva — The World Health Organization is warning of a resurgence of deadly meningitis in Africa because COVID-19 has disrupted lifesaving vaccination campaigns. The near elimination of the deadly form of meningitis type A in Africa is one of the continent’s biggest health success stories. Over the last 12 years, about 350 million Africans have received a single dose of MenAfriVac, a vaccine designed specifically for the African meningitis belt.
Voice of America
US Mourns Loss of Britain's Longest-Serving Monarch
Washington — The United States mourned the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch Thursday, as presidents and politicians acknowledged the singular life and achievements of Queen Elizabeth II. "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was...
Voice of America
Both Sides in Ukraine War Face Ammunition Squeeze
Paris — With Ukraine dependent on Western military aid following Russia's invasion and Moscow burning through stocks and under sanctions, both sides fear exhausting their shells, bombs and missiles, experts say. Moscow's economic exclusion means it is "having to buy artillery rounds from North Korea," U.S. National Security Council...
Voice of America
World Reacts to Passing of Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at age 96. She ascended the throne in 1952 and reigned for more than seven decades. Elizabeth ruled the United Kingdom as it rebuilt from the devastation of World War II, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.
Voice of America
UN Report: Division Preventing Nations from Improving Lives
A report published by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) finds that progress in human development has halted or gone backward. The UN study was released Thursday. It cites the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, economic uncertainty, and other crises as the main reasons for the lack of progress. The report...
Voice of America
The Inside Story-Crypto's Currency TRANSCRIPT
Unidentified Narrator: Invisible money mined out of thin air. So, what is crypto currency? And how does it work? Why has crypto’s market value been a series of peaks and valleys? Plus, environmentalists warn crypto’s creation destroys the planet. Now – The Inside Story: Crypto’s currency.
