Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Tweeting Through It: Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State

Ohio State took on Arkansas State on Saturday in the first ever meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes took care of business as you would expect, taking down the Red Wolves by a final score of 45-12 to move to 2-0 on the season. C.J. Stroud was exceptional, throwing for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. was the recipient of three of those, leading the way among the receivers with seven catches for 187 yards and the trio of scores.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Arkansas State vs. Ohio State: How to watch Week 2 matchup

For the first time in program history, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Former Cincinnati and Tennessee head coach Butch Jones brings his squad to Columbus after they beat FCS opponent Grambling State 58-3. Though the Wolves had an impressive Week 1 outing,...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State earns Crystal Ball for in-state 2024 athlete, preps for another slate of visitors

Arkansas State is already coming to town as the week went by rather quickly. With another home game on the docket, the Buckeyes are set up to host a crew of recruits again. While it’s not at the same capacity of Week 1, it’s another chance to keep the momentum rolling in a positive direction on the trail. If anything, having a smaller number of visitors this week allows the coaches to roll out the red carpet, and that should be a big time benefit.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State: 2022 game preview and prediction

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business last week in their season-opening matchup against now-No. 8 Notre Dame. Now, the Buckeyes get some breathing room as they host Arkansas State of the Sun Belt Conference Saturday at noon in Columbus. Arkansas State? Never heard of ‘em.
JONESBORO, AR
landgrantholyland.com

Three Things To Watch from Arkansas State

Ohio State psychologically cleared a hurdle by virtue of their 21-10 win over Notre Dame in the season opener. An entire offseason focused upon substantially-needed defensive improvement, as well as overall physical toughness, was demonstrated to a nationally televised audience that saw the Buckeyes slowly but surely wear down the Fighting Irish over the last two quarters of the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

What issues emerged for the Buckeyes in Week 1? Anything need fixin’?

Playing No. 5 Notre Dame in the season opener was bound to expose some problems for the Buckeyes. I was concerned about the defense: the line, the linebackers, the secondary. I guess that’s everybody. And I was wondering about the effectiveness of the OSU running game against a good defense. But never did I think that I’d devote this column to issues with the Ohio State passing game, and – let’s be honest – with quarterback C.J. Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ask LGHL: Just how many rushing yards can Ohio State put up against Arkansas State?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Arkansas State Offensive Player to Watch: Quarterback James Blackman

Ohio State will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Columbus this week, for what is sure to be... an official football game. I am not sure what else to say folks, other than good luck to the 2019 Camellia Bowl winners. Under new head coach Butch Jones, the Red Wolves finished 2-10 last season, and were generally considered to be one of the worst teams in the FBS. However, they did kick off their 2022 campaign with a 58-3 drubbing of Grambling.
JONESBORO, AR
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 9, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings

Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Muny League youth football program keeps kids active

CLEVELAND — Some Ohio organizations are hoping sports can help tackle the issue of youth violence. The Cleveland Renegades offers kids from 5 to 14 the chance to play football or cheer. The team’s a part of the Cleveland Muny League. This is Derrick Sutton’s sixth season on...
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIZ

Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
ZANESVILLE, OH

