Arkansas State is already coming to town as the week went by rather quickly. With another home game on the docket, the Buckeyes are set up to host a crew of recruits again. While it’s not at the same capacity of Week 1, it’s another chance to keep the momentum rolling in a positive direction on the trail. If anything, having a smaller number of visitors this week allows the coaches to roll out the red carpet, and that should be a big time benefit.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO