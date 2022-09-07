FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, two people from Fayette County were arrested after a stolen truck was reportedly sold for $30. Back on August 18, 2022, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an abandoned car they believe had wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road at an earlier time. Once deputies located the owner of the car, they were told the car was stolen prior to the investigation. Through further investigation, deputies were able to also find the driver of the vehicle, James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO