Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Daily News
DiSalvo, Ireland exchange words at Aspen Farmers Market booth
The rift that has been simmering over the last few years between Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland came to a boil, sort of, at last Saturday’s downtown Farmers Market during a short exchange between the two near the booth manned by local Democrats.
Aspen Daily News
Youth fundraiser for Roaring Fork Cycling returns
Roaring Fork Cycling’s flagship fundraising event will return on Friday as the organization’s fall programming kicks off. RFC will be at Two Creeks in Snowmass for its “Eat. Drink. Give.” annual get together in a congregation of fans, food and gear. After a hiatus the past two years due to COVID, the event is seeing a change of structure and location, aiming at developing its youth accessibility programming.
Aspen Daily News
We bring in more money and they raise prices
At this point, living in the valley has almost become a bad practical joke. Locals have been kicked out of Aspen, which is no surprise since the visitors would rather the town be filled with people of their kind — other rich and egocentric people. Prices for anything have skyrocketed, while pay has plateaued. Let’s not even get started on rent. During these troubling times you would maybe expect SkiCo to reach out a hand to the locals and sell a decently affordable winter pass, but helping out locals seems to not be a trend anymore, which is unfortunate, since we used to look out for once another.
Aspen Daily News
City of Aspen presents post-moratorium changes to APCHA board
A city of Aspen planner visited the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors during its Wednesday meeting to give a presentation on how changes made to the city’s land-use code following the moratorium on residential development will impact APCHA’s policies. During the moratorium period, the city drafted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Daily News
Hickory House owner wants more notice about major construction
When Paul Dioguardi called his restaurant, the Hickory House, Wednesday morning to check in, nobody was there to answer the phone. “I called in and none of my employees are there; they’re all stuck in traffic,” he said Wednesday, adding that his employees weren’t the only ones who struggled to access the eatery. “We’d done $20 in the first two hours.”
Aspen Daily News
First, the rich should do less harm
Boosters always trot out the “we mustn’t stand in the way of ‘improvement’ if we want to stay competitive” argument whenever someone like Roger Marolt questions the growth mantra. Gorsuch used “we’ll never compete for ski races” as this cudgel to scare voters into approving...
Aspen Daily News
One possible traffic solution
A prediction of the response of Aspen and Pitkin County elected officials to Bart Axelman’s Sept. 9 letter (“Fix Aspen’s traffic now”): If you don’t like the traffic, move away. This place exists for the pleasure of elected officials and residents of subsidized housing, not you.
Aspen Daily News
APCHA board needs more info on area median income increase
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors on Wednesday asked again for more information about the effects of adjusting the area median income. The last time the board discussed adjusting the AMI was in a July 20 meeting when board members asked staff for more clarity. On Wednesday, staff presented a chart showing how a 10% adjustment would affect APCHA’s inventory as well as a mixed increase of categories, and also proposed tying income and assets directly to home price tiers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Daily News
Flowering appreciation
To Karin Teague, executive director of the Independence Pass Foundation, thank you for your “In Bloom” column this summer. The beautiful photographs and the well-written articles about our wildflowers have given us so much pleasure! Already looking forward to next summer and more virtual flower walks. Helen Palmer.
Aspen Daily News
Blumenthal: In November, vote for sane development
Is it my imagination or is insanity running rampant in the Snowmass Village town hall?. After several years of expensive planning, design and engineering work on the taxpayers’ dime, the bureaucrats behind the proposed new mall transit center are no closer to a plan that makes sense from any standpoint than they were at the beginning of the process. In fact, even with the downsizing they’ve been forced to consider, they’re still nowhere near an appropriately sized project or a construction budget that makes sense for a community the size and character of Snowmass Village.
Aspen Daily News
Get to (road) work
Thankfully CDOT is finally repairing the expansion joint on the Castle Creek bridge. How about when they finish that repair, they repair all the expansion joints in the eastbound (upvalley) lanes of Snowmass Canyon?. William Ortmann. Aspen.
Aspen Daily News
A woman of many passions: Carbondale’s MinTze Wu to lead VOICES
Intimate but powerful — it’s the way in which musician MinTze Wu presents her storytelling. An accomplished violinist and leader in the Roaring Fork Valley arts scene, Wu has curated several groundbreaking music productions near and far. And being the new incoming executive director of VOICES, she looks to channel her artistic visions and passions deep into the roots of the Roaring Fork Valley community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aspen Daily News
Aspen early childhood educators collaborate to support skills
Aspen-area educators are collaborating to support the Roaring Fork Early Language and Literacy Alliance, a new nonprofit focused on enhancing early childhood reading and language skills. RFELLA was founded a year ago by former Aspen School District employees Julie Markalunas Hall and Liz Bollinger, who have teamed up to create...
Aspen Daily News
First days of Castle Creek Bridge project lead to 45-minute delays for Aspen school buses
The first day of the Castle Creek Bridge project brought along extensive delays for all travelers, including the students and staff of Aspen School District. On Wednesday afternoon, end-of-school bus routes saw delays of up to 45 minutes, ASD Director of Transportation Reghan Mahaffey said. The district is already staggering...
Aspen Daily News
Supporting Dr. Jensen
I would like to be the first of many to stand up for Dr. Dave Jensen. He has saved my life and my career — without him I would not be able to work. I need him to be able to guide and heal me. I depend on his healing hands to keep me and at least 1,500 people moving and healthy. What happened to the golden rule of innocent until proven guilty?
Aspen Daily News
Carbondale encounters
I applaud the Sopris Sun for publishing the story about the racial prejudice experienced by visiting students on the Fourth of July in Redstone, on First Friday in Carbondale and at “a thrift store in Aspen.” It is vitally important that we call out racism when it occurs and take the opportunity from its exposure to examine our personal biases.
Aspen Daily News
Last week in preps: Roaring Fork soccer begins title defense with a new identity
The Roaring Fork Rams began the quest for a repeat of last year’s 3A boys soccer state title with a 10-0 win over cross-Carbondale rival Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Tuesday. No longer the underdogs that entered the state tournament ranked outside the top 10 and eventually defeating the...
Comments / 0