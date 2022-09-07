Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
City of Aspen presents post-moratorium changes to APCHA board
A city of Aspen planner visited the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors during its Wednesday meeting to give a presentation on how changes made to the city’s land-use code following the moratorium on residential development will impact APCHA’s policies. During the moratorium period, the city drafted...
Aspen Daily News
Flowering appreciation
To Karin Teague, executive director of the Independence Pass Foundation, thank you for your “In Bloom” column this summer. The beautiful photographs and the well-written articles about our wildflowers have given us so much pleasure! Already looking forward to next summer and more virtual flower walks. Helen Palmer.
Aspen Daily News
DiSalvo, Ireland exchange words at Aspen Farmers Market booth
The rift that has been simmering over the last few years between Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland came to a boil, sort of, at last Saturday’s downtown Farmers Market during a short exchange between the two near the booth manned by local Democrats.
Aspen Daily News
A woman of many passions: Carbondale’s MinTze Wu to lead VOICES
Intimate but powerful — it’s the way in which musician MinTze Wu presents her storytelling. An accomplished violinist and leader in the Roaring Fork Valley arts scene, Wu has curated several groundbreaking music productions near and far. And being the new incoming executive director of VOICES, she looks to channel her artistic visions and passions deep into the roots of the Roaring Fork Valley community.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen early childhood educators collaborate to support skills
Aspen-area educators are collaborating to support the Roaring Fork Early Language and Literacy Alliance, a new nonprofit focused on enhancing early childhood reading and language skills. RFELLA was founded a year ago by former Aspen School District employees Julie Markalunas Hall and Liz Bollinger, who have teamed up to create...
Aspen Daily News
Blumenthal: In November, vote for sane development
Is it my imagination or is insanity running rampant in the Snowmass Village town hall?. After several years of expensive planning, design and engineering work on the taxpayers’ dime, the bureaucrats behind the proposed new mall transit center are no closer to a plan that makes sense from any standpoint than they were at the beginning of the process. In fact, even with the downsizing they’ve been forced to consider, they’re still nowhere near an appropriately sized project or a construction budget that makes sense for a community the size and character of Snowmass Village.
Aspen Daily News
Hickory House owner wants more notice about major construction
When Paul Dioguardi called his restaurant, the Hickory House, Wednesday morning to check in, nobody was there to answer the phone. “I called in and none of my employees are there; they’re all stuck in traffic,” he said Wednesday, adding that his employees weren’t the only ones who struggled to access the eatery. “We’d done $20 in the first two hours.”
Mountain biker survives freak accident in Vail, credits good Samaritan
Today, one mountain biker owes the other a lifetime of beer. John Crandall is recovering after a freak mountain biking accident in Vail last weekend. “I was doing a run called Radio Flyer,” Crandall said. “Anyone who is familiar knows, there are a lot of close-proximity trees. High speed....
Aspen Daily News
First days of Castle Creek Bridge project lead to 45-minute delays for Aspen school buses
The first day of the Castle Creek Bridge project brought along extensive delays for all travelers, including the students and staff of Aspen School District. On Wednesday afternoon, end-of-school bus routes saw delays of up to 45 minutes, ASD Director of Transportation Reghan Mahaffey said. The district is already staggering...
Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado
Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
Aspen Daily News
Get to (road) work
Thankfully CDOT is finally repairing the expansion joint on the Castle Creek bridge. How about when they finish that repair, they repair all the expansion joints in the eastbound (upvalley) lanes of Snowmass Canyon?. William Ortmann. Aspen.
Aspen Daily News
Supporting Dr. Jensen
I would like to be the first of many to stand up for Dr. Dave Jensen. He has saved my life and my career — without him I would not be able to work. I need him to be able to guide and heal me. I depend on his healing hands to keep me and at least 1,500 people moving and healthy. What happened to the golden rule of innocent until proven guilty?
nbc11news.com
Delta County going forward with massive solar farm project
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After losing to an initial divided vote, a large solar farm project is now going forward in Delta County. Guzman Energy has been given the go-ahead from the Delta County Commissioners to proceed with the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm project. In March 2022, the Delta...
soprissun.com
For the love of art…
In addition to an exhibit featuring works by more than 35 artists, Redstone’s 26th annual Labor Day Art Show introduced a new plein air event that had painters, sketchers and doodlers scattered throughout the village with three hours to produce a piece to be auctioned off that same afternoon. Most pieces sold, with closing bids ranging from $18 to $675, and 30% of each sale (including from the big art show) benefitted the Redstone Art Foundation’s Jack Roberts Memorial Scholarship. This year, scholarship recipients are Taylor Joslin, a recent graduate of Glenwood Springs High School attending Savannah College of Art and Design, and Joy Bouchet, a Roaring Fork High School graduate studying art at Portland State University.
5280.com
The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado
Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
Aspen Daily News
One possible traffic solution
A prediction of the response of Aspen and Pitkin County elected officials to Bart Axelman’s Sept. 9 letter (“Fix Aspen’s traffic now”): If you don’t like the traffic, move away. This place exists for the pleasure of elected officials and residents of subsidized housing, not you.
Aspen Daily News
First, the rich should do less harm
Boosters always trot out the “we mustn’t stand in the way of ‘improvement’ if we want to stay competitive” argument whenever someone like Roger Marolt questions the growth mantra. Gorsuch used “we’ll never compete for ski races” as this cudgel to scare voters into approving...
Aspen Daily News
Carbondale encounters
I applaud the Sopris Sun for publishing the story about the racial prejudice experienced by visiting students on the Fourth of July in Redstone, on First Friday in Carbondale and at “a thrift store in Aspen.” It is vitally important that we call out racism when it occurs and take the opportunity from its exposure to examine our personal biases.
Aspen Daily News
We bring in more money and they raise prices
At this point, living in the valley has almost become a bad practical joke. Locals have been kicked out of Aspen, which is no surprise since the visitors would rather the town be filled with people of their kind — other rich and egocentric people. Prices for anything have skyrocketed, while pay has plateaued. Let’s not even get started on rent. During these troubling times you would maybe expect SkiCo to reach out a hand to the locals and sell a decently affordable winter pass, but helping out locals seems to not be a trend anymore, which is unfortunate, since we used to look out for once another.
2 men drown in Dillon Reservoir
The Summit County Sheriff's Office recovered two bodies from Dillon Reservoir Friday afternoon, after searching for two men who were reportedly driving intoxicated around a nearby campground the night before.
