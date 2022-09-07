Private jet lands too soon in Aspen on Sunday, takes out FAA runway light

Read full article on original website
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Aspen Daily News
Hickory House owner wants more notice about major construction
When Paul Dioguardi called his restaurant, the Hickory House, Wednesday morning to check in, nobody was there to answer the phone. “I called in and none of my employees are there; they’re all stuck in traffic,” he said Wednesday, adding that his employees weren’t the only ones who struggled to access the eatery. “We’d done $20 in the first two hours.”
Aspen Daily News
Fix Aspen’s traffic now
This chapter of traffic Jenga is pathetic. The inability of the folks who run Aspen — for the last 30 years — to address what is the foremost challenge confronting Aspen shows an utter disregard for people’s quality of life, the value of their time and the environment.
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
Aspen Daily News
One possible traffic solution
A prediction of the response of Aspen and Pitkin County elected officials to Bart Axelman’s Sept. 9 letter (“Fix Aspen’s traffic now”): If you don’t like the traffic, move away. This place exists for the pleasure of elected officials and residents of subsidized housing, not you.
Aspen Daily News
Get to (road) work
Thankfully CDOT is finally repairing the expansion joint on the Castle Creek bridge. How about when they finish that repair, they repair all the expansion joints in the eastbound (upvalley) lanes of Snowmass Canyon?. William Ortmann. Aspen.
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
cpr.org
Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves
It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
Aspen Daily News
DiSalvo, Ireland exchange words at Aspen Farmers Market booth
The rift that has been simmering over the last few years between Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland came to a boil, sort of, at last Saturday’s downtown Farmers Market during a short exchange between the two near the booth manned by local Democrats.
Aspen Daily News
Events combine to show off Snowmass’ September charm
For many Aspenites and Roaring Fork Valley residents, Labor Day weekend signifies the end of yet another busy summer season. But in Snowmass Village, the month of September represents “go time.” From mountain biking to wine pours, Snowmass cultivates a traditional lineup of events annually, with locals and visitors flocking to Town Park, the village and surrounding venues to participate in cherished pastimes.
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
Aspen Daily News
We bring in more money and they raise prices
At this point, living in the valley has almost become a bad practical joke. Locals have been kicked out of Aspen, which is no surprise since the visitors would rather the town be filled with people of their kind — other rich and egocentric people. Prices for anything have skyrocketed, while pay has plateaued. Let’s not even get started on rent. During these troubling times you would maybe expect SkiCo to reach out a hand to the locals and sell a decently affordable winter pass, but helping out locals seems to not be a trend anymore, which is unfortunate, since we used to look out for once another.
9News
Mountain biker survives freak accident in Vail, credits good Samaritan
When John Crandall crashed his bike on the trail, part of his handlebar impaled his upper leg near his groin. Another cyclist nearby rushed to help.
Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir
The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
nbc11news.com
Delta County going forward with massive solar farm project
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After losing to an initial divided vote, a large solar farm project is now going forward in Delta County. Guzman Energy has been given the go-ahead from the Delta County Commissioners to proceed with the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm project. In March 2022, the Delta...
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Aspen Daily News
Parrott: Fearless forwards and the myth of the ‘second chance’
Although some people are ZG OGs and got their start in Aspen, most people come to the Roaring Fork Valley as a curious mix of escapist reinvention — for powder, from the feds, after a third divorce with funds from the second marriage, looking for a youthful and adventurous distraction in the form of someone chasing powder and/or running from the feds.
5280.com
The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado
Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
Summit Daily News
Rescue goes from ‘grim’ to glad in Gore Range as missing member of hunting party found
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of Glen Kraatz’s name. A five-hour-long search ensued Wednesday, Sept. 7, after a member of a hunting party failed to return to camp Tuesday night. A call went out to rescuers Wednesday morning, and the man was found...
Aspen Daily News
City of Aspen presents post-moratorium changes to APCHA board
A city of Aspen planner visited the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors during its Wednesday meeting to give a presentation on how changes made to the city’s land-use code following the moratorium on residential development will impact APCHA’s policies. During the moratorium period, the city drafted...
