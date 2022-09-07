ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Private jet lands too soon in Aspen on Sunday, takes out FAA runway light

By Andre Salvail, Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Hickory House owner wants more notice about major construction

When Paul Dioguardi called his restaurant, the Hickory House, Wednesday morning to check in, nobody was there to answer the phone. “I called in and none of my employees are there; they’re all stuck in traffic,” he said Wednesday, adding that his employees weren’t the only ones who struggled to access the eatery. “We’d done $20 in the first two hours.”
Aspen Daily News

Fix Aspen’s traffic now

This chapter of traffic Jenga is pathetic. The inability of the folks who run Aspen — for the last 30 years — to address what is the foremost challenge confronting Aspen shows an utter disregard for people’s quality of life, the value of their time and the environment.
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faa#Aspen#Private Jet#San Francisco#Ase#Global Express
Aspen Daily News

One possible traffic solution

A prediction of the response of Aspen and Pitkin County elected officials to Bart Axelman’s Sept. 9 letter (“Fix Aspen’s traffic now”): If you don’t like the traffic, move away. This place exists for the pleasure of elected officials and residents of subsidized housing, not you.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Get to (road) work

Thankfully CDOT is finally repairing the expansion joint on the Castle Creek bridge. How about when they finish that repair, they repair all the expansion joints in the eastbound (upvalley) lanes of Snowmass Canyon?. William Ortmann. Aspen.
ASPEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry

A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
cpr.org

Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves

It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

DiSalvo, Ireland exchange words at Aspen Farmers Market booth

The rift that has been simmering over the last few years between Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland came to a boil, sort of, at last Saturday’s downtown Farmers Market during a short exchange between the two near the booth manned by local Democrats.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Events combine to show off Snowmass’ September charm

For many Aspenites and Roaring Fork Valley residents, Labor Day weekend signifies the end of yet another busy summer season. But in Snowmass Village, the month of September represents “go time.” From mountain biking to wine pours, Snowmass cultivates a traditional lineup of events annually, with locals and visitors flocking to Town Park, the village and surrounding venues to participate in cherished pastimes.
SNOWMASS, CO
Aspen Daily News

We bring in more money and they raise prices

At this point, living in the valley has almost become a bad practical joke. Locals have been kicked out of Aspen, which is no surprise since the visitors would rather the town be filled with people of their kind — other rich and egocentric people. Prices for anything have skyrocketed, while pay has plateaued. Let’s not even get started on rent. During these troubling times you would maybe expect SkiCo to reach out a hand to the locals and sell a decently affordable winter pass, but helping out locals seems to not be a trend anymore, which is unfortunate, since we used to look out for once another.
ASPEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir

The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
DILLON, CO
nbc11news.com

Delta County going forward with massive solar farm project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After losing to an initial divided vote, a large solar farm project is now going forward in Delta County. Guzman Energy has been given the go-ahead from the Delta County Commissioners to proceed with the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm project. In March 2022, the Delta...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Parrott: Fearless forwards and the myth of the ‘second chance’

Although some people are ZG OGs and got their start in Aspen, most people come to the Roaring Fork Valley as a curious mix of escapist reinvention — for powder, from the feds, after a third divorce with funds from the second marriage, looking for a youthful and adventurous distraction in the form of someone chasing powder and/or running from the feds.
ASPEN, CO
5280.com

The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado

Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

City of Aspen presents post-moratorium changes to APCHA board

A city of Aspen planner visited the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors during its Wednesday meeting to give a presentation on how changes made to the city’s land-use code following the moratorium on residential development will impact APCHA’s policies. During the moratorium period, the city drafted...
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy