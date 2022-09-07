Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Heavy rain possible over next couple days
We had yet another day where temperatures reached into the low 80s for many, and this was the 5th day in a row where Rockford reached at least 80°. But notice the one spot that sticks out: Galena only reached 70° for their high temperature as rain and clouds moved in early in the day with a cold front passing through.
MyStateline.com
Rain chances increase through Saturday night
There is some light patchy fog in some areas across the Stateline. It is not nearly as dense as what we saw earlier in the week. Freeport and DeKalb are down to seven miles of visibility while Rochelle is down to five. Early Saturday morning to kick off the weekend,...
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
MyStateline.com
Hono stays undefeated after Saturday show with Guilford
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two undefeated teams in Hononegah and Guilford met in Rockton Saturday afternoon for some NIC-10 action. Hononegah sailed past the Vikings 31-16 to stay undefeated. For highlights watch the media player above.
MyStateline.com
Harlem Huskies hang on to capture win over Jefferson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Huskies traveled to Rockford on Saturday to take on the J-Hawks. Harlem secured their second win of the season winning 41-32. For highlights watch the media player above.
MyStateline.com
Rockford block party brings Midtown merchants together
A block party on Saturday brought midtown merchants together, and it was the first time that some of them had met. Rockford block party brings Midtown merchants together. Rockford festival shows who has the best tamales …. Rockford’s Discovery Center throws a festival of …. Belvidere spends the day...
nrgmediadixon.com
Passenger Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Morning
Just before 7:30 Tuesday morning Ogle County Deputies along with Stillman Fire Department responded to Illinois Route 72 and Rural Road in Stillman Valley for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After a brief investigation, Deputies learned a vehicle was driven by 65-year-old Cynthia Merryman of Rockford stopped at the stop...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A 4 Year Old in Rockford
Two cars roll in Winnebago Corners crash
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called in after a violent crash in Winnebago Tuesday night. Two cars were involved in the accident at the intersection of U.S. 20 and N. Winnebago Road. Both ended up on their roofs. It is not clear how many people were inside, though minor injuries were reported. There […]
kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
MyStateline.com
Dakota outlasts Stockton after close first half
On January 1st, 2023, Illinois jails will turn many …. 18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting identified. Be shaken, not stirred, at James Bond-themed Illinois …. Rockford University honors Jane Addams with day of …. Are thrift stores the new department stores?. Police serving eviction find drug sales operation. Freeport sex...
A True “Hidden Gem” Rock Shop In Illinois You Never Knew Existed
Hidden gems can be found all over the state of Illinois. We've found restaurants, hiking spots, and even aquariums that are totally underrated. If you're the type of person who enjoys finding unusual places and spots to explore, I think I found a shop you'll want to visit soon. It's a very unique shop you just have to see for yourself. They sell something inside this place that many spiritual humans would want to get their hands on.
Rockford area football scores for Friday, September 9
ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams from Friday, September 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ in the air Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11pm on Fox 39) NIC-10Belvidere North 31 Boylan 28East 36 […]
Janesville woman brought to hospital house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was brought to the hospital after her house caught fire. The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to 477 S. Garfield Ave. around 7:49 a.m. Saturday for reports of a residential fire, according to the department. Firefighters saw the entire second story of the house in flames when they […]
100fmrockford.com
New shoe shop moves into former Fred VanVleet store in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new shoe and streetwear store downtown carries more than 20 different clothing brands and wants to supply you with stylish kicks that are hard to find. Magari has moved into the former Fred VanVleet store at 328 E. Street St. and is co-owned by Jordan Merkle and brothers German and Arturo Mendoza. VanVleet’s shop is working on opening a new downtown location soon.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford This Afternoon, Avoid The Area
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
Simon Peter Nelson: Inside the mind of Rockford’s mass murderer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford was under a cloud of fog and light drizzle on Jan. 7, 1978, a slightly atypical winter day but not all that uncommon in the Midwest. Locals were still recovering from the holiday season, taking down Christmas decorations and exchanging the last of the gifts that just didn’t work for […]
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois
Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
northernstar.info
DeKalb day planner: Sept 10
Here are some events happening on Saturday if you’re looking for something fun to do to celebrate the end of the first three weeks of classes. Enjoy DeKalb’s 4th Annual Roar-In’ Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free to the public. There will be raffles, giveaways, and food from The Dirty Bird 815 and Lala’s Bagels, according to Experience DeKalb County. The car show will take place at 700 N Peace Rd.
Comments / 0