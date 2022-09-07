ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baz Luhrmann to Lead Speakers at the Royal Television Society Convention 2022

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3lKf_0hlAMfEu00

Fresh from seeing “Elvis” become his highest-grossing film of all time in the U.K., auteur Baz Luhrmann is set to be one of the leading speakers at this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) conference in London, set to take place later this month.

Luhrmann, who has also created series such as “The Get Down,” will be in conversation with British host Edith Bowman, discussing “the power of creativity.”

Also joining the lineup are head of interactive at BBC Studios Tom Burton, Vicki Dobbs Beck, VP for immersive content at Lucasfilm and ILMxLAB, BBC technology correspondent Marc Cieslak and Jan Koeppen, president of The Walt Disney Company EMEA.

Gama Gbio, development producer at Entertainment, Expectation, Isabelle Henriques, Co-CEO and COO of Klang Games; Nina Hossain, journalist and newscaster at ITN, Daisy Lilley, manager for Unscripted Series, U.K. at Netflix; Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV; broadcaster and lawyer Rob Rinder, Jane Turton, RTS Chair and CEO of All3Media; media analyst Doug Wood and Natalka Znak, CEO at Remarkable TV Entertainment/Initial/Znak TV are all set to speak at the event too.

The convention, which this year is titled “The Fight for Attention, will take place on Sept. 27 in London. Among the sessions at this year’s event will be “A Traveller’s Guide To The Metaverse,” films from new Warner Bros. Discovery film-making initiative Black Britain Unspoken, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Global Formats,” “The News Evolution” and keynote speakers.

“The program this year is set to provide unparalleled insights from our industry’s leaders, but also designed to drive an open discussion on the challenges and opportunities of the television and streaming media landscape today,” said Theresa Wise, CEO of the Royal Television Society. “The international line-up reflects the increasingly global nature of our industry! We are very much looking forward to hearing from the multi-award winning creative leader Baz Luhrmann as well as the many other television defining executives lined up for the event.”

Priya Dogra, president and managing director, EMEA, Warner Bros. Discovery and chair of the 2022 RTS London Convention added: “The RTS London Convention is renowned for bringing together leaders from across the media industry for agenda-setting discussions of the biggest ideas and issues of the day. This year we’ll be examining our collective fight for the attention of consumers and debating the future of the media industry. I’m delighted that we have been able to assemble such an exciting slate of sessions including speakers from major U.K. broadcasters, global streamers as well as tech titans, and I am thrilled to announce that Baz Luhrmann will be joining to discuss his unique approach to storytelling.”

Check out the full convention schedule here .

Comments / 0

Community Policy